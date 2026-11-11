Floward opens new Al Ain Fulfilment Centre, expands express delivery across UAE

Floward, the premium online gifting destination across MENA and the UK, has opened a new fulfilment centre in Al Ain, strengthening its delivery capabilities with the introduction of 90-minute express delivery in the city.

Since entering the UAE in 2020, Floward has continued to expand its operations across the country. The new Al Ain facility marks its fourth fulfilment centre in the UAE, joining existing centres in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The company also offers same-day delivery across all seven emirates and plans further expansion.

Abdulaziz Al Loughani, chairman and CEO of Floward, said: "Floward has seen consistent growth in demand across the UAE, and the opening of our new fulfilment centre in Al Ain demonstrates our long-term commitment to the country and our confidence in its continued economic growth. This investment builds on the trust our customers have placed in us and our dedication to delivering Floward’s signature gifting experience."

Floward manages its operations end-to-end, from sourcing fresh flowers and preparing arrangements to fulfilment and last-mile delivery using temperature-controlled vehicles. This integrated approach enables greater control over quality, freshness and presentation, ensuring a consistent gifting experience for customers.

The Floward app is available to download on the App Store, Google Play and AppGallery.