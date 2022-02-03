Floward launches "Love Your Way" campaign
Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK launched in Valentine's Day campaign entitled "Love Your Way." The campaign aims to encourage people to show and express their love in their own unique way - saying that only wrong way is "no way."
The campaign running for the two weeks leading up to the holiday of love is also coupled with multiple on-ground activations in all the countries the company operates in, new and exclusive arrangements, curated gift bundles, romantic add-ons, and engaging content to further enhance the gifting experience for this important holiday.
Floward expressed that this Valentine's Day, they wanted to give their clients thoughtful and easy solutions to celebrate and connect with their loved ones. Whether they are together or from a distance, Floward is telling people to express their love to their partners, friends, parents or children in their own unique way.
Floward's Valentine's Day collection includes a wide variety of gifts and flowers
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.
For more information please visit : www.floward.com