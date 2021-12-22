Floward joins the global Endeavor community

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK recently announced that its co- founder and CEO Abdulaziz B Al Loughani and GCC regional managing director Mohammed Al Arifi were selected by the 22nd International Selection Panel (ISP) to become Endeavor entrepreneurs.

Endeavor is the leading global community of, by, and for high-impact entrepreneurs — those who dream bigger, scale faster, and pay it forward. As part of Endeavor’s network, the newly selected entrepreneurs will gain access to comprehensive, strategic, global support services, including introductions to local and international business mentors, investors, and volunteers from Fortune 500 consulting firms who will help them address key needs.

Al Loughani, said: “We are honoured to have been selected by Endeavor’s ISP after months of going through their meticulous selection process. Being selected as endeavor entrepreneurs is a true testament to the efforts the Floward team has put into making the company one of the fastest growing and most successful e-commerce companies in the region. We would like to thank the panel for selecting us and we look forward to working with this amazing global community of experts and mentors to further better Floward’s offering and provide the best experience to our clients.”

Al Arifi, said: “We are proud to have been chosen as Endeavor entrepreneurs. This is definitely a step in the right direction of our journey with Floward. I would like to thank our team for all their hard work, commitment and innovation, which paved the way for us to be selected by Endeavor. We look forward to gaining more expertise from this global community of amazing entrepreneurs and to also give back to our local ecosystems.”

The ISP is the culmination of a rigorous multi-step selection process to identify high-impact entrepreneurs who demonstrate the potential to leverage Endeavor’s resources and mentorship to create large-scale wealth and jobs and are committed to reinvesting their time and money in their local entrepreneurship ecosystems to help others take off.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. The brand also offers cakes, chocolates and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

For more information visit https://floward.com/.