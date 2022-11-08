Floward celebrates self-love

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK announced the launch of its annual Singles’ Day campaign.

Stemming from Floward’s belief to celebrate each person; the company recently launched its annual Singles’ Day campaign celebrating single people. Through its campaign which serves as invitation for love, celebration, and self-appreciation, Floward dedicated a song titled 'Loving me, myself and I' to all the single people in its communities. Floward also launched a special collection of luxurious products and amazing gifts to mark the occasion.

Singles’ Day is an international occasion that falls on 11/11 of every year to highlight the importance of showing gratitude to oneself and self-love; it also invites the community to celebrate the individuals who are single, their achievements, and their lives.

Floward has been celebrating this occasion for four consecutive years with an aim to create occasions to give members in its communities the chance to express their emotions in a kind way that creates an atmosphere of communal closeness.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

