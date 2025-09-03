Floward and UNHCR sign MoU to launch gift collection supporting refugees

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support MADE51, a global initiative that promotes economic inclusion for refugee artisans.

The agreement underscores Floward’s commitment to empowering displaced communities and celebrating their craftsmanship. Through this partnership, Floward will soon launch a dedicated line of gifts created by refugee artisans from around the world, helping connect them to international markets while offering Floward customers meaningful, sustainably crafted gifts.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

The initiative aligns with Floward’s broader ESG commitments to inclusion, ethical sourcing, and giving back to underserved communities through long-term, impact-driven collaborations.

MADE51, an initiative launched by UNHCR in 2018, supports refugee artisans by providing training, resources, and access to global markets. It enables skilled artisans who have been forced to flee their homes to earn sustainable income while preserving their cultural heritage and dignity through craft.

Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani, chairman and CEO at Floward, said: “As part of our 2025 ESG strategy, Floward is focused on supporting societies and offering more responsible, socially impactful products. Our partnership with UNHCR and MADE51 allows us to do both; bring thoughtfully made, high-quality gifts to our customers, and provide refugee artisans with real economic opportunity.”

Dr Nadjia Hafsa, UNHCR’s deputy representative to the Gulf Cooperation Countries, said: “This partnership with Floward is a great example of how solidarity with refugees can be turned into action, and how private sector entities can play a role in supporting refugees. Each MADE51 piece carries a story of resilience, creativity, and hope, and our collaboration with Floward will help in amplifying these stories, while also supporting refugee artisans in building sustainable livelihoods and achieving greater self-reliance.”

This upcoming collection will reflect the talent and stories of refugees across continents, adding depth, purpose, and sustainability to the act of gifting.

For more information, visit the website: www.floward.com.