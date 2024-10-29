FLC Marketing Group strengthens presence in the GCC region

FLC Marketing Group, an award-winning integrated shopper and experiential marketing agency, continues to solidify its position in the GCC market delivering consistent excellence and continuous growth through consumer centric creative campaigns. Celebrating a significant milestone in its 15-year journey, FLC Marketing Group optimistically looks forward to capitalise on the growth of GCC’s retail industry and dynamic shopper landscape perfecting the title of the experiential marketing powerhouse in the region.

Founded in 2009 in the UAE, under the progressive and visionary leadership of Adriana Usvat and Ganesh Iyer, the agency has expanded to key geographies like KSA and India. With successful curation of more than 1,000 campaigns, FLC continues to offer its client portfolio with cutting-edge innovative campaigns to build and grow market share across GCC markets.

To mark the 15th anniversary, the team has recently moved to a new state-of-the-art office headquartered in Dubai championing four dynamic business verticals — Shopper marketing & brand activations, events & exhibitions, social media & influencer management and content production, to cater to the unique needs of local and global companies aiming to expand into the GCC markets. The agency's thorough understanding of local markets and consumer behaviour, allows it to craft campaigns that resonate with target audiences, ensuring a smooth and successful market entry for brands.

Highlighting the agency’s commitment to driving success through result-oriented campaigns for clients, Adriana Usvat, co-founder and managing partner of FLC Marketing said: "At FLC, we have continually adapted to meet our clients’ evolving needs, asserting our omnichannel expertise in the ever-changing marketing landscape. Our in-depth knowledge of the GCC region, combined with a team com1mitted to delivering ROI-centric and data-driven campaigns, has earned us the status of trusted partners, helping our clients bring their campaigns to life." Emphasising on FLC’s client-first approach, Ganesh Iyer, co-founder and managing partner of FLC Marketing shared, "Our mission has been to deliver customised solutions that boost brand visibility beyond traditional methods as clients today seek partners who understand their brand goals and navigate regional nuances. With a clear focus on Return on Engagement (ROE), we strive to leverage innovative technology in delivering experiential marketing in our markets." Revolutionising the ever-growing experiential marketing sector, FLC Marketing group stays committed to providing creative campaigns and excel in client delivery. A client retention rate of above 85 per cent highlights FLC’s unwavering dedication to excellence and leadership in the retail marketing industry.

