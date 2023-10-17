Five ways English language proficiency can unlock opportunities

In today's interconnected world, the ability to speak in English can break down language barriers and cultural divides, open doors to myriad opportunities and expand global reach.

Expatriates make up more than 40 per cent of the current Middle East population, hence studying or migrating abroad is relatively common. With English being the first or second language for most residents and lingua franca in the world of business, education and career opportunities in English-majority countries are in high demand in this region.

One way to demonstrate your language proficiency in English and gain a competitive edge is by taking the Pearson Test of English (PTE), a computer-based English language test for those who wish to study, work or migrate abroad. It tests the reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills of the candidates in a single two-hour assessment. It offers candidates a fast fair and flexible way of proving their English language proficiency. The test is now recognized by 3,000 academic institutions worldwide and accepted by Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK across all visa categories.

Here are five ways in which English language proficiency can improve your life:

Enables effective communication: To speak effectively in any language requires more than just knowledge of vocabulary and grammar. One also needs to understand how others feel when you communicate with them. Effective communicators know how to alter their speed, make good vocabulary choices, and tone to match the tastes of audiences. PTE evaluates your skills in reading, writing, listening, and speaking in English. By preparing for and taking the PTE, you can significantly enhance your command of the English language.

Boost career prospects: In a globalised world, being proficient in English significantly improves your career prospects. Today, most organisations operate on a global scale, and the ability to communicate effectively in English is highly valued by organisations. It offers a competitive edge in the job market, as English speakers can bridge the gap and facilitate communication between teams and clients worldwide. Whether you want to work in tourism, international business, hospitality, or any other industry, the ability to speak English opens up a world of career opportunities. By obtaining a high score in PTE, you can demonstrate your language proficiency in English, thereby improving your chances of securing better job opportunities and career growth.

Access to higher education: English is the preferred language of education in many prestigious universities and academic institutions worldwide. Individuals who have English language proficiency have better access to global university offers and careers. In fact, the UAE places significant emphasis on sending students abroad for studies, with reports suggesting an approximate annual count of 15,000 students. By excelling in the PTE test, you gain access to higher education opportunities in English-speaking countries. Whether you aspire to pursue a degree, attend specialized courses, or engage in research, a competitive PTE score can help you fulfil your academic ambitions.

Cultural understanding: When you learn a new language, you learn about the culture and history of the people who speak the language. Empathy and sensitivity to other cultures are cultivated as you gain a deeper understanding of their values, traditions, and ways of life. Without having to use translation, you can take in the intricacies of a poem, the subtle humour of a movie, or the depths of a novel. In addition to enriching your cultural experiences, this broadens your perspective about the world. Through PTE preparation, you explore diverse texts, topics, and contexts in English, gaining insights into different cultures and perspectives. PTE offers a wealth of resources to help you prepare for the test. From practice tests, and sample question banks to online tutorials, you get to access a range of tools that cater to diverse learning styles. These resources help in building confidence and boosting your English language proficiency.

Networking opportunities: Interacting with people who use the language is essential for learning any language. Learning a new language is more than just learning the language; it's also about how you communicate and connect with others. PTE preparation offers many opportunities to network with like-minded language enthusiasts through online study groups and communities. These connections can play a vital role in accelerating your language learning process. Also, excellence in the PTE test opens a world of possibilities to connect with individuals from diverse industries, backgrounds, and countries, offering you invaluable opportunities for collaboration and career growth.

Language learning can be a challenging journey, but with the right approach and the right mindset, anyone can achieve fluency. Being able to speak English helps to make a real connection with people as it is the most commonly spoken language in the world with over 1.5 billion English speakers across the globe.

Ipek Aydin, director of PTE for the Middle East and Africa.