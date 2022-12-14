Five habits that helped Burhan Mirza in his entrepreneurial journey

Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 5:42 PM

The title of entrepreneur is highly coveted; however, not everyone fits the bill when it comes to being one. Entrepreneurship is more than just fancy dinners and lavish villas in exotic locations. Entrepreneurs need to work thrice as hard as the average employee. And even then, there’s no guarantee they’ll make it big.

The truth is – entrepreneur is an umbrella term that covers a broad spectrum of responsibilities, including leading the organisation, managing the framework, identifying weaknesses, guiding the workforce, forecasting market fluctuations, and so on. So, how do people manage all this and still find time for themselves?

As a seasoned business consultant and career coach, we asked Burhan Mirza to shed light on this matter and share what helped him in his initial days.

“Entrepreneurship is less about being smart and more about having a strong will.”

Mirza broached the topic by saying, “The problem with most business owners is that they forget that a leader and a boss are two different roles. A leader can be a boss, but a boss can’t be a leader. How that works is that: a leader will take an average team and nurture it until it becomes the best. Whereas a boss will force his team to perform better because he’s afraid of losing.” He further added, “I can’t emphasise this enough; don’t be afraid of losing. Failures are one of the best teachers in the world. If you ever fail in life, accept it, learn from it, and move on.”

When asked about how he handled entrepreneurship, the leadership coach said, “I, too, made a lot of mistakes because I didn’t know any better. I was a young mind who was passionate enough to challenge the world,” said the serial investor.

Out of curiosity, we asked Mirza if he had any advice for up-and-coming entrepreneurs, to which he replied, “I have a few habits that I believe have helped me tremendously throughout my career.”

Know yourself

“The first step before making a decision is to know what drove you to make that particular decision. For example, successful entrepreneurs know their goals inside out, what their companies stand for, and what steps they can take to boost scalability.”

Picture the finish line

Having a clear vision is a crucial step in any entrepreneurial venture. You will probably never get there if you don’t know where you’re heading. Time is money, and you don’t want to waste either. So grab a pen and paper, and make a list of what you want to achieve in a given time frame.

Be open to growth

A common problem that I see with today’s generation is that they don’t want to grow. They overestimate their own skills. Confidence comes from experience, but you have to keep it in check because too much of it can hinder growth.

Don’t shy away from responsibilities

On this path, you either go big or go home, but going big brings its own set of responsibilities. Once you’re a part of a team, it’s no longer just about you. You’re responsible for your team’s and your company’s growth, and let me tell you, that’s a big responsibility.”

Be articulate

“Entrepreneurship is all about innovation. No one says it’s easy, and there is no surefire way to deal with the problems entrepreneurs face on a daily basis because if there were, everyone would be doing it. So remember to be articulate and allow yourself to take some creative liberties.”

On a parting note, Mirza reiterated how these five habits opened up new opportunities for him, urging the younger generation of Pakistan to unlock their hidden potential, “You must remember that leadership is not something that is given; it is earned.”