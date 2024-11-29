Fitze Transforms Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 season into a movement of health, wellness, and incentive-powered impact

The Dubai Fitness Challenge on Fitze wasn’t just a season—it was a groundbreaking movement. Fitze redefined how Dubai engages with fitness by transforming every step into a celebration of health, rewards, and community spirit. Aligning with Dubai’s vision to foster the world’s most active city, Fitze mobilized an unprecedented 221,000 app users, logging a staggering 60.1 billion steps while awarding AED 700,000+ worth of rewards.

From energizing corporate cultures to rewarding individual efforts, Fitze showcased its revolutionary ability to turn hard work into tangible achievements, making fitness more inclusive and rewarding than ever before.

Unparalleled achievements of DFC 2024

● A Global Walking Revolution: Over 60.1 billion steps, the equivalent of circling the Earth 1,200+ times, logged by the Fitze community.

● Empowering Rewards: More than 2,000 winners claimed exclusive prizes worth Dh700,000+, including Dh10,000 Bonus Salaries powered by Dubai Islamic Bank, luxury staycations, cutting-edge electronics, shopping vouchers, and life-changing draws like the Chery Tiggo 4 PRO SUV in partnership with Chery UAE and AW Rostamani Group.

● Corporate Wellness at Scale: Fitze engaged 170+ companies and 22,000+ employees in transformative workplace challenges, setting new benchmarks for employee well-being.

● Iconic Brand Partnerships: Fitze collaborated with 40+ leading brands to amplify rewards, offering Dh10,000 Bonus Salaries to 10 lucky winners, powered by Dubai Islamic Bank, luxury stays at Rove Hotels, fitness gear by Garmin, and top-notch tech from HONOR, Sharaf DG, and HUAWEI and more.

Fitze: Driving Dubai’s fitness revolution

“This year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge demonstrated what’s possible when a community unites around health and wellness,” said Ben and Neha Samuel, founders of Fitze. “We’re proud to have played a pivotal role in turning each step into a symbol of resilience, community, and reward. At Fitze, we’re not just counting steps—we’re building healthier futures.”

Fitze’s steps-to-rewards model revolutionized participation this season, empowering individuals and corporates alike to embrace wellness through tangible, life-enhancing incentives.

Parinita Kumar, Head of Marketing at Fitze, added: “DFC 2024 wasn’t just about winning prizes; it was about building a lifestyle. With the right motivation, we’ve proven people can push beyond their limits. Fitze is committed to sustaining this momentum and continuing to inspire a culture of wellness in the UAE.” Fuelling Dubai’s vision for a healthier tomorrow Fitze’s achievements are a testament to its alignment with Dubai’s mission to integrate wellness into everyday life. By rewarding effort and making fitness accessible to all, Fitze empowered individuals and organizations to contribute to a shared goal: making Dubai the most active city in the world. From individuals stepping up their fitness goals to corporates reshaping workplace wellness, Fitze’s impact extended far beyond steps—it fostered a culture of inclusivity, resilience, and collective progress. The journey has just begun As DFC 2024 concludes, Fitze is already gearing up for the next chapter where users can walk for their chance to win a brand new Chery Tiggo 4 PRO car. Simply join the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge on Fitze and stand a chance to win! With new challenges, bigger rewards, and game-changing partnerships on the horizon, Fitze remains committed to empowering the UAE community to redefine wellness. Let’s keep walking, winning, and transforming together. The movement doesn’t end here—it’s only the beginning.

Join the Fitze revolution. Together, let’s take the UAE to new heights of health, happiness, and community spirit.