Fitze successfully wraps up UAE’s biggest corporate sports fest this DFC season

The Fitze Corporate Sports Fest 2024 brought together a diverse range of employees to compete in exciting sports and fitness activities
The much-anticipated Fitze Corporate Sports Fest 2024 came to a thrilling conclusion on November 17, drawing over 1,500 employees from 24 leading UAE corporates for three days of intense sports, camaraderie, and wellness. Aligning with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024, the event celebrated the city’s commitment to a healthier, more active lifestyle while fostering corporate wellness and team spirit.
Held from November 15-17, the sports fest brought together a diverse group of employees to compete across seven thrilling sports—football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, and padel—along with strategic games like chess and carrom, and engaging fitness challenges. The event aimed not only to spark friendly competition but also to promote physical fitness and create lasting connections between employees from different sectors.
The competition was fierce, with Medcare emerging as the overall champions after excelling in multiple sports. Their victory is a testament to teamwork, perseverance, and excellence.
Here’s a spotlight on the standout performances that stole the show:
The Fitze Corporate Sports Fest was more than just about winning—it was a celebration of employee wellness and engagement. Leading HR professionals from top organisations such as Khazna, du, dnata Logistics, DHL, 7X, Emirates NBD, Emirates, Ghobash Group, DSV, GIG Gulf, Medcare, and Albatha Engineering played a crucial role in making this event a success, underlining the importance of investing in employee health and well-being.
By bringing employees from various industries together, the event reinforced the power of physical activity in strengthening team dynamics and fostering a positive work environment. As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the event contributed to the city’s vision of becoming one of the most active places in the world.
Sagar Vijayakumar, head – corporate sales at Fitze UAE, shared his thoughts: “The Fitze Corporate Sports Fest is more than just a sports event—it’s about what happens when companies invest in their greatest asset: their people. The HR leaders behind these forward-thinking organisations are building a healthier, more engaged workforce by promoting wellness, fitness, and camaraderie. We’re thrilled to see so many companies prioritizing the well-being of their teams. When employees lead healthy lives, they bring their best selves to work, which is the key to creating thriving, successful teams.”
As excitement from the Fitze Corporate Sports Fest 2024 winds down, Fitze is already looking forward to the next big event. The Ramadan Corporate Sports Fest 2025 will take place in March 2025 and promises to blend fitness, community, and wellness during the holy month of Ramadan.
With tailored sports and activities designed to promote well-being, this event is set to be another unforgettable experience for corporate teams across the UAE.
For more details and registration, reach out to team@fitze.ae. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to celebrate health, fitness, and corporate unity during Ramadan!