First Train-The-Trainer programme completed by Khalifa University experts at Leonardo Cyber & Security Academy in Italy

Dr Ernesto Damiani, senior director — robotics and intelligent systems Institute, Khalifa University, Dr Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council and Dr Giacomo Speretta, SVP marketing and international for cyber and security solutions, Leonardo

Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 3:22 PM

Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Leonardo, the Italian-headquartered aerospace, defence and security multinational, announced the conclusion of the first Train-The-Trainer programme for seven experts destined to become teachers at the new Khalifa University Cyber Security Academy.

The announcement was made at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2023 that is currently being held in Abu Dhabi. Based on the university’s research excellence and powered by Leonardo’s innovative cyber training platforms, the Khalifa University Cyber Security Academy – located at Khalifa University’s Main Campus in Abu Dhabi – will offer starting from second half of 2023, complete certification and training programes in English and Arabic, as well as special training initiatives designed to meet the needs of UAE organisations.

The Khalifa University’s security professionals, destined to become trainers at the Khalifa University Cyber Security Academy, spent six weeks with the Leonardo Cyber & Security Academy in Genoa (Italy), where Leonardo has an international center of excellence for advanced cybersecurity training, based on learning paths that combine theoretical sessions with training activities on Leonardo Cyber Range and Cyber Trainer platforms.

The Train-The-Trainer program’s syllabus dedicated to Khalifa University’s experts comprised 14 courses focusing on cyber defence and cyber management topics, including monitoring and operations, security information and event management (SIEM) for real-time monitoring and analysis of events , threat hunting, crisis management, intrusion detection, and cloud security. A delegation from the UAE Embassy in Italy, UAE Cyber Security Council and Khalifa University visited the Leonardo Cyber and Security Academy and met the future trainers, who will have the responsibility to prepare their students to efficiently face challenges of continuous digitalisation and IoT (Internet of Things) development.

The human factor is one of the key elements of cyber defense, and is therefore essential to invest in training activities aimed to strengthen security knowledge in terms of technologies, processes and regulations, and to enhance the ability to share context and interpret information, which is crucial to manage crises arising from security attacks and incidents with large-scale impacts.

The Khalifa University Cyber Security Academy will further enhance Khalifa University’s prime research and academic programmes, which already offer highly specialised degrees that can take students all the way to top-rated doctorate degree holders, leveraging Leonardo's expertise in the design and delivery of solutions for the security of digital ecosystems and the resilience of critical assets in 150 countries in the world.

