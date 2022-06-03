First of its kind cricket reality show launches in the UAE

'Camp with the Champ' provides unique insight into the life of cricketing legend Mohammad Azharuddin as he finds the next superstar

Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 10:30 AM

Cementing the UAE’s reputation as a global sporting hub, details of the region’s first sports reality show were announced yesterday.

Launched by Sports Spirit Federation, ‘Camp with the Champ’, will follow cricketing legend Mohammad Azharuddin as he trains 100 youngsters at the iconic ICC Academy in Dubai, sharing with them his invaluable insight and expertise. Along the way, viewers will get to know the real Azhar as he regales them with his humour and wows them with wit.The inaugural camp will run from June 10-12, with the first season of the reality show scheduled to air in early July.

A total of four seasons of 'Camp with the Champ' have been confirmed, according to the organisers, who added that other cricketing heroes are being invited to join Azhar on this journey of discovery for future seasons. From each camp, one lucky student will also be selected to train with the Bangla Tigers team at the next edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 scheduled to be held at the end of the year. A cash prize of Dh10,000 and a scholarship will be awarded along with a chance to share the dressing room with international players in the Bangla Tigers AD T10 team.

Azhar said: "It is important to me to share my cricket knowledge with the next generation of talent. I thoroughly enjoy it and working closely with inspired youngsters gives me immense satisfaction. When this opportunity came about to get involved with 'Champ with the Camp' at my second home, Dubai, it made perfect sense. I am excited and cannot wait to see what future cricketing stars we may find."

Mohammad Saif, founder, Sports Spirit Federation, added: "When we conceptualised Camp with the Champ, we knew we had to find the right mentor and Mohammad Azharuddin ticks all the boxes. From his beautiful, fluid batting style to his legendary success as a captain, not to mention his cool, calm demeanour and sound understanding of all aspects of the game, he possesses all the skills and mindset to train and inspire these young hopefuls to achieve greatness."

Arbab Khan, co-founder of Sports Spirit Federation also added that the future plans in the region include the launch of exciting cricket leagues and sports award shows.

Interested students need to register at sportsspiritfed.com/book-training/ by June 8.