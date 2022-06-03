First of its kind cricket reality show launches in the UAE

The opening is in line with Vernost’s long-standing vision to help clients reimagine what’s possible by leveraging AI, blockchain, analytics and cloud computing to deliver new-age loyalty and reward programs
KT Network4 days ago
Cementing the UAE’s reputation as a global sporting hub, details of the region’s first sports reality show were announced yesterday.
Launched by Sports Spirit Federation, ‘Camp with the Champ’, will follow cricketing legend Mohammad Azharuddin as he trains 100 youngsters at the iconic ICC Academy in Dubai, sharing with them his invaluable insight and expertise. Along the way, viewers will get to know the real Azhar as he regales them with his humour and wows them with wit.The inaugural camp will run from June 10-12, with the first season of the reality show scheduled to air in early July.
A total of four seasons of 'Camp with the Champ' have been confirmed, according to the organisers, who added that other cricketing heroes are being invited to join Azhar on this journey of discovery for future seasons. From each camp, one lucky student will also be selected to train with the Bangla Tigers team at the next edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 scheduled to be held at the end of the year. A cash prize of Dh10,000 and a scholarship will be awarded along with a chance to share the dressing room with international players in the Bangla Tigers AD T10 team.
Azhar said: "It is important to me to share my cricket knowledge with the next generation of talent. I thoroughly enjoy it and working closely with inspired youngsters gives me immense satisfaction. When this opportunity came about to get involved with 'Champ with the Camp' at my second home, Dubai, it made perfect sense. I am excited and cannot wait to see what future cricketing stars we may find."
Mohammad Saif, founder, Sports Spirit Federation, added: "When we conceptualised Camp with the Champ, we knew we had to find the right mentor and Mohammad Azharuddin ticks all the boxes. From his beautiful, fluid batting style to his legendary success as a captain, not to mention his cool, calm demeanour and sound understanding of all aspects of the game, he possesses all the skills and mindset to train and inspire these young hopefuls to achieve greatness."
Arbab Khan, co-founder of Sports Spirit Federation also added that the future plans in the region include the launch of exciting cricket leagues and sports award shows.
Interested students need to register at sportsspiritfed.com/book-training/ by June 8.
The opening is in line with Vernost’s long-standing vision to help clients reimagine what’s possible by leveraging AI, blockchain, analytics and cloud computing to deliver new-age loyalty and reward programs
KT Network4 days ago
We provide our patients the latest advances from the global IVF scene in a bespoke manner.
KT Network5 days ago
The opening of the new facility is the result of the strong joint venture that NOV and AlMansoori formed in 1992.
KT Network5 days ago
A new Lotus manufacturing plant in Wuhan, China will further accelerate innovation and oversee the manufacture of new electrified lifestyle models for global markets.
KT Network5 days ago
Other products in the pipeline include mascara, foundations, compact powders, eye shadows, blushes, highlighters and make up brushes.
KT Network5 days ago
“We are extremely delighted with the overwhelming response received from consumers in the region.
KT Network5 days ago
The minister welcomed the cooperation with National Holding and Scope Investment, stressing the strength of the Egyptian market in the field of vaccine production.
KT Network5 days ago
Our expansion is an essential ingredient in furthering our mission to significantly increase Allen’s reach and impact not only in India but also in the Middle East and beyond.”
KT Network5 days ago