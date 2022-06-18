First Moroccan Gulf Tour in Dubai

Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:01 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:23 PM

The activities of the first edition of the Moroccan Gulf Tour Dubai 2022 successfully concluded on June 12 at the Hilton Al Habtoor Hotel. The opening of the exhibition was witnessed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; Sheikha Hind bint Mohammed; actors Mayssa Maghribi, director of the exhibition; Mohammed Saeed Al-Hadari; head of the mission, Odads; Muhannad Al-Wadiah, head of The National Federation of Real Estate Developers; the Moroccan delegation, and a group of celebrity’s, influencers and media professionals.

The Moroccan Gulf Tour is a two-in-one event: A Moroccan real estate fair for the public interested in the acquisition of real estate in Morocco and investment meeting days dedicated to investment, including themed conferences and B2B meetings in the business centre. The investment conference was chaired by Saad bin Mansour, Moroccan journalist, and Al-Wadih.

The exhibition witnessed a large presence, following the promotional and logistical resources allocated for the occasion. The other editions will be scheduled in Jeddah in the last quarter of 2022 , then in Doha in 2023.