First ever ‘BTS POP–UP: Space of BTS’ opens at Burjuman Mall

Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 5:44 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 5:47 PM

The Middle East is getting its first-ever BTS pop-up store for all the biggest K-pop fans. The much-anticipated pop-up store will run until December 8, and will only be available at the BurJuman Mall for a limited time only. The BTS Pop Up: Space of BTS, a limited time only, pop-up store is run by HYBE (previously known as Big Hit Entertainment).

HYPE IPX established the ‘BTS pop-up: House of BTS’ in October 2019 and BTS pop-up: 'Map of the soul' in 2020. With numerous successful pop-up stores around the globe, they also created the 'Space of BTS', which has been loved by international fans as well.

The store aims to bring exclusive merchandise and superb fan experience worldwide through an experiential space complex where fans can enjoy BTS-themed photo zones and merchandise. New products are scheduled to be released every two weeks. The store located at level 1 of Burjuman will feature numerous collections from the band’s hit songs like Black Swan, ON, Butter, Dynamite and more. There will also be a special area dedicated to ‘BTS in the Soop’, the reality show starring the band’s seven members.

The concept store is huge throughout Southeast Asia with many pop-ups across the region.