First decentralised anime franchise launch in the UAE

Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 5:48 PM

Zenogakki is the first decentralised anime franchise, an original anime IP native to web3.

It is the brainchild of the founder Saif Yousuf supported by an extremely capable core team comprising of co-founder and CMO Rizvi Azeem; co-founder and community officer Nibras J., admin and social strategy Shayan V and core artist Kunal Phenomenon and Laurel Pursuit.

The first decentralised anime franchise aims to bring an evolution in the anime industry by rewarding creators/staff working on the IP with incentives as long as the IP lives through its financial structure. This will open a larger scope of job growth opportunities and motivate creative professionals to further pursue their talents as a career, according to the founder.

With close to $2 million spent pre-mint and being evaluated at $25 million, Zenogakki is backed by global investors. The anime assets have been in pre-production for months and the animation studio, Toneplus, has worked on ‘One Piece Film Gold, Pokemon’; ‘Attack on Titan’; and many more.

Zenogakki Manga has entered production for one full volume of manga with two chapters already out along with the rest underway.

Scriptwriter Brandon Chen, scriptwriter, comes with a portfolio of six million-plus readers worldwide. Senior Voice Director Neil Kaplan is the English voice actor for Madara Uchiha, Optimus Prime, along with several others. He is now the voice actor of Karth, who is Zenogakki’s main villain.

In addition, viewers not only get to support their favourite shows but also earn on the platform depending on the watch hours they spend on a show. They receive the native token in exchange for their time.

Once Zenogakki as an IP takes off, all of this exposure and traction will then convert onto the W2E platform, to expand its distribution channels and globally scale the platform. Thus, the way it is consumed and produce, this film-making art comes to life with web3 tools and Zenogakki as the incubators.