First Bit partners with Flick Network, DocFlow and TronStride for e-invoicing release

First Bit will release e-invoicing functionality in FirstBit ERP at the end of October 2026, allowing users of its construction ERP software to send and track e-invoices from within the system, the company announced.

The release connects the ERP with selected Accredited Service Providers (ASPs) via API. First Bit has partnered with three ASPs for the launch: Flick Network, DocFlow and TronStride. The company said the providers were chosen based on global experience, company profile, data storage and security. Integration with other ASPs may be possible, subject to an individual assessment of feasibility and timeline.

Users will be able to submit e-invoices from the invoice screen and follow their progress without leaving the system. The ERP will display status updates from the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and other parties involved in the exchange, and will flag validation errors during transmission.

The system will generate and store XML files alongside companies’ existing financial data, so structured e-invoice records can be reviewed within the ERP. The release also supports multiple legal entities within a single database, with no limit on the number of entities. Users will keep access to their ASP’s portal for reconciliation and more complex cases.

According to First Bit, the integration removes the need to enter the same invoice information in both the ERP and an ASP portal.

The company said it plans to adapt the ERP to future regulatory and technical changes to the UAE’s e-invoicing framework.