FIREPIN Token looks set to follow the successes of Lisk and Ethereum

Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 6:18 PM

In its long-awaited launch, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has truly begun its cryptocurrency journey in a way with a bang.

Beginning with its extremely successful pre-sale in February, FRPN Token culminated its journey with a launch at midnight on June 29.

In the past, there have been plenty of cryptocurrencies that have achieved successful pre-sales and launches, including the likes of Lisk (LSK) and Ethereum (ETH).

What can we expect from FRPN for the rest of 2022?

The launch of FRPN has garnered much praise and acclaim, following the success of the community-driven DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) platform during its pre-sale.

While this is the moment everyone associated with FRPN has looked forward to for months, thoughts automatically switch to how they can make FRPN a consistent performer in the cryptocurrency market and live up to the promises it made to its loyal community.

There have been plenty of projects that were successful in their initial stages but swiftly fell down the crypto pecking order and that’s a position FRPN Token is primed to avoid due to its aims and ambitions that it looks to achieve within the cryptocurrency industry.

Currently up 100 per cent, FRPN has made a strong statement following its crypto market debut and its plans to invest in NFT game development, 3D metaverse games, as well as play-to-earn (P2E) games, will surely make FRPN Token a go-to platform in the virtual world sphere.

Coming up this year, FRPN will look to begin phase one of its metaverse game development, list on several CEXs (centralised exchanges) and construct its game studio in what could be an extremely exciting end to the year for FRPN Token.

How Ethereum’s successful launch set them up for crypto greatness

While Ethereum (ETH) does rank as the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world, that’s not all it is. It’s also a ledger technology that is used to build decentralised applications (dApps) through smart contracts.

Launched in 2015, Ethereum’s (ETH) ICO (initial coin offering) was one of the early high-profile ones that took place in 2014. Ethereum’s starting ICO price was around $0.31 and in just four years, Ethereum hit a then all-time high of $1,417. Ethereum’s ICO ended up raising close to a total of $18 million.

Lisk’s (LSK) influence in the blockchain space

LSK is another cryptocurrency that aims to serve as a platform for decentralised applications (dApps). They also aim to serve as a platform for special programmes that are designed to run across a network of computers running shared software.

LSK issued its ICO in 2016 with a starting token price of $0.076 and ended up selling 14,000 bitcoins, which at the time, was equivalent to $6 million.

After hitting an all-time high of $34.92, Lisk provided an ROI (return on investment) of over 19,000 per cent to investors who purchased tokens at the time of its ICO.