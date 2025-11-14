  • search in Khaleej Times
Firehouse Subs marks first anniversary in the UAE with launch of 4th branch and food fest

The globally loved sub chain expands its Dubai footprint and celebrates with a flavor-packed Food Fest at Silicon Central Mall

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 10:47 AM

Firehouse Subs is celebrating a major milestone in the UAE! Marking its first anniversary in the region, the brand proudly announces the official launch of its 4th branch at Silicon Central Mall, bringing its globally loved subs even closer to fans in Dubai. With over 1,200 branches worldwide and plans to open 100 more stores over the next decade, Firehouse Subs continues to delight guests with premium, freshly made-to-order subs in a welcoming, home-like ambiance.

To mark this special occasion, Firehouse Subs is hosting a limited-time Food Fest at its Silicon Central Mall location, inviting guests to enjoy a feast bursting with flavor, freshly made-to-order subs, and unforgettable vibes. Freebies, fun, and excitement will fill the air, making it an event not to be missed.

Guests can indulge in signature Firehouse Subs creations, featuring premium ingredients, a wide variety of options, and the same bold, tasty flavors people can’t get enough of. The celebration centers on great food, mouth-watering creations, and memorable moments.

Event details:
Location: Firehouse Subs, Silicon Central Mall
Date: November 14, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Highlights:
• 50 lucky entertainment winners will each receive Dh100 vouchers.
• Every customer (dine-in, takeaway, or delivery) will receive a Buy One Get One (BOGO) voucher for their next visit.

This anniversary Food Fest promises an evening full of flavor, laughter, and community spirit. Bring your friends, come hungry, and enjoy the warm, inviting atmosphere that makes Firehouse Subs more than just a place to eat, it’s a place to celebrate great food and shared moments.

T&Cs: Dine-in only at Firehouse Subs, Silicon Central Mall, 5:30 PM–8:30 PM. First come, first served. BOGO valid for your next visit (limited time). 50 lucky winners will each get Dh100 vouchers. No cash alternative.