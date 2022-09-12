Finwin Commercial Brokers and Siraj Finance sign inaugural MoU

Mohamed Ali Balushi, regional manager at ADCB; Rusan Fyroze, CEO at Siraj Finance, and Faroon Hamim, chairman at Finwin Group, unveiled the Finwin Commercial Brokers logo at their head office.

Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 4:34 PM

Finwin Commercial Brokers (FCB) is a unique entity established to cater to an H2H audience with an array of Shari’ah compliant financial products and loyalty programmes. Licensed with the Dubai Economic Department, FCB is a full-fledged, one-stop-destination for end users to obtain and maintain banking products, investment options, takaful, consumer finance options, mortgages, corporate finance management and loyalty cards.

Backed up with a team of expert financiers and corporate leaders, FCB is the brain child of Faroon Hamim, group chairman at Finwin Group. Rusan Fyroze, CEO at Siraj Finance PJSC, board member and partner of the Finwin Group, also plays an integral role in the growth of FCB.

The opening ceremony was held on September 3 at the corporate head office located in Al Garhoud. The event was graced by several high-profile bankers such as Ali Balushi, regional manager at ADCB; Saifullah Khan, CEO at Dar Al Shariah; Prakash Kanakarajan, head of branches at EIB, and many other distinguished guests.

Ali Balushi cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony of FCB

Marking the first milestone of FCB, Hamim and Fyroze signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as Siraj Finance now leads the way for other financial institutions to affiliate with FCB to market their products.Many products of Siraj Finance will now be promoted and sold by FCB.

Rusan Fyroze (left) and Faroon Hamim (right) after signing the MoU

Addressing the gathering, Hamim went on to tell the success story of Finwin and how it evolved from just being a Travels and Tours company that transformed into a group of companies with ventures in multiple industries. In his closing statements the group chairman stated: “Finwin has come a long way, but has an even longer journey ahead. The doors of opportunities have now opened for FCB to collaborate with many entities in the business world."

Khan went on to add colour to the event by emphasising how important the FCB values and vision are. He added that: “Reading the FCB values and vision spoke to my heart. I know this company will succeed because they want to empower their customers, and that is the right way to go."

The official website www.finwincommerialbrokers.com was launched by the Fyroze. The site is a beacon of opportunities as it bridges the gap between consumers and financing products. It is also a stepping-stone on what differentiates Finwin from its competitors. The use of robotic process automation (RPA) and AI technology will place FCB far ahead from any other entity.

The event came to a close with a wonderful session of fellowship and networking as the Finwin team invites anyone interested in promoting, selling, or expanding their product/services to reach out to the team on 04-3955319.