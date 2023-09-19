Fintech startup CAT to grow in MENA and Gulf markets

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 5:42 PM

Celebrating its first year in the fintech industry, innovative start-up CAT (Crypto Arbitrage Team) outlines its forward-thinking strategy for growth, focusing on problem-solving in the crypto market. While the global crypto market is predicted to surge exponentially, CAT is making its mark by entering the promising Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Gulf markets, characterised by a young, tech-savvy population—almost 55 per cent of the populace is under the age of 30—eager to embrace financial innovations like cryptocurrencies.

Rapid scaling to hit 25,000 users in its first year

Projections indicate that the worldwide cryptocurrency market will soar past $6.716 trillion with a CAGR of 56.2 per cent by the year 2025. CAT is revolutionising the otherwise intricate domain of crypto arbitrage with its specialised trading bot. “Our platform democratises crypto, opening doors for every investor, allowing them to capitalize on arbitrage opportunities across a range of digital asset exchanges,” states Harry Burton, CEO of CAT.

Since its inaugural launch in August of 2022, CAT has successfully engaged with approximately 25,000 active users around the world, accumulating over 1 million BNB in earnings for its users. With an accessible minimum investment requirement of a mere 0.1 BNB, CAT is breaking down the barriers to entry for would-be investors. The significance of this is heightened in the MENA and Gulf regions, where burgeoning demands for financial inclusivity and diverse investment routes coexist with societal issues such as unequal wealth distribution and elevated rates of youth unemployment, making the appeal of alternative financial products more relevant.

Creating an ecosystem for financial empowerment

A unique feature that sets CAT apart is its strong commitment to transparency and educational outreach. To address the prevalent issue of investor scepticism in the crypto arena, the platform maintains complete transparency in all transactions. Moreover, CAT invests in educating its user base to simplify the intricate world of digital assets and crypto trading.

“As we broaden our presence in the MENA and Gulf markets, our focus is not merely on enlarging our community but also on serving as an enabler for financial self-reliance,” states Burton. “We aim to transform the existing paradigms of crypto arbitrage, democratizing its profits for an increasingly diverse set of investors."

The platform’s growth is anticipated to gain further momentum from CAT’s incentivised referral scheme, structured on multi-level marketing principles. This enables users to enhance their earnings through a stratified bonus system. By circulating a personalised referral link, investors can not only augment their daily revenue by as much as 10 per cent but also contribute to the expedited expansion of CAT’s trading assets.

Aiming for a top-ten spot in the competitive world of crypto arbitrage

Powered by cutting-edge technology, CAT employs machine learning algorithms and sophisticated trading bots that carry out up to 1,500 trades each day. This enables the platform to offer its investors a guaranteed passive income of between 1.2 and 2.7 per cent, an accomplishment traditionally reserved for large financial institutions with capital exceeding $1 billion. Such technological prowess aligns with CAT’s ambitious goals, which include ranking among the top ten organisations in crypto arbitrage and launching a billion-dollar fund.

Unlike traditional financial entities like banks and stock exchanges, CAT operates independently, thus eliminating the need for regulatory oversight or licensing. With a highly skilled team of developers, traders, and market analysts, the company has carved out a niche in automated high-frequency trading and crypto arbitrage. This strategic focus has cemented CAT’s position as an emerging leader in the fintech space, specifically in the burgeoning sector of automated cryptocurrency arbitrage.

To visit CAT’s website, please click here.