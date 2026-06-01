Finnect launches integrated business setup and compliance advisory services in Dubai

New service offering aims to help businesses navigate company formation, taxation and compliance requirements under a single advisory framework

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 1 Jun 2026, 4:33 PM
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Dubai-based Finnect has announced the launch of its integrated business setup and compliance advisory services in the UAE, amid rising demand for structured regulatory and financial support among companies operating in the region.

The launch comes at a time when businesses across the UAE are adapting to evolving regulatory frameworks, including corporate tax implementation, VAT compliance requirements, and stricter Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regulations.

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The company’s service portfolio includes company formation, accounting and bookkeeping, VAT advisory, tax compliance, audit support, transfer pricing, and financial consultancy services aimed at startups, SMEs, and multinational firms establishing operations in Dubai and across the UAE.

Industry experts say businesses are increasingly seeking integrated advisory solutions that combine setup, taxation, and compliance management under a single framework, rather than relying on multiple service providers.

Dubai continues to attract international investors and entrepreneurs due to its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and access to regional and global markets. However, the growing complexity of licencing structures, reporting obligations, and tax regulations has increased the need for specialised advisory support.

According to finance and compliance professionals, businesses are placing greater emphasis on operational transparency, governance, and long-term compliance planning from the early stages of incorporation.

“Businesses today are becoming more focused on regulatory preparedness and structured financial systems from day one,” said Sheroz Abdul Sattar.

Professionals including Deepak Chamola, Neeraj Sharma, and Nasre Alam are part of the advisory and compliance ecosystem supporting businesses entering the UAE market.

Industry analysts expect demand for integrated business advisory and compliance services to continue growing as Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for entrepreneurship, investment, and international business operations.


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