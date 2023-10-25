Finest-leadership-steered team can sail through the storm

In the context of headwinds experienced during 'business uncertainties', the dedicated teams steered by quintessential leadership qualities can work wonders to tide over the impediments to get the derailed business back on the tracks once again

Dr Jagdish Chandra Rout, founder and CEO, JB Consulting and Strategies

By Alina Kalam Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM

Most of us might be well-aware of the sagacious wisdom that ‘uncertainty of life’ is a stark reality as well as a foregone conclusion, because it results in a queer result that can be predicted with certainty.

Hence, we have to tighten up our belts and be ever ready to dance to both the turbulent and tranquil tunes as well as face both the cacophonic and euphonic music mosaic in our lifetime.

Notwithstanding that, a galaxy of wise men has also churned out a precious piece of percipience by commending: “It is uncertainty which fills life with beauty, excitement, and joy. For an adventurous life seek not security.”

It has also been averred: “Know that uncertainty is very much a part of life. Be it an economic downturn, illness, death, raising a child, caring for a loved one, something that is absolutely out of control like a natural disaster or pandemic. Uncertainty can hit us in different ways.”

Accordingly, ‘business uncertainty’ refers to “situations in which businesses face risks that can’t be foreseen or measured.”

Thus, the experienced captains in the realm of trade and commerce along with the economists opine – “During these uncertain times, it may be hard for businesses to predict their performances due to unprecedented or constantly changing events.”

However, the experts have also opined, “Successful businesses have learned to navigate through these uncertain times and even thrive in the face of adversity.”

Thus, a quotable quote of eminent American author, educator, speaker as well as businessman Stephen Richards Covey states: “If there’s one thing that’s certain in business, it’s uncertainty.”

Similarly, noted American professor of mathematics John Allen Paulos has also his own precious piece of wisdom: “Uncertainty is the only certainty there is, and knowing how to live with insecurity is the only security.”

While yet another famous American educator, editor and author John Huston Finley advocates, “Maturity is the capacity to endure uncertainty”, great Belgian chemist-cum-Nobel laureate Ilya Prigogine has revealed, “The future is uncertain……but this uncertainty is at the very heart of human creativity.”

Hence, it would rather be appropriate to reprise here the time immemorial wise saying, “Necessity is the mother of invention.”

Suppose, birds of same feathers flock together enticed by fabulous bird-feed served on the ground, but get shockingly entrapped by the invisible hunter’s dragnet. Instead of relishing their sumptuous meal, they ironically fall prey to a fate of uncertainty where dangling death seems to be very much certain.

Despite being embroiled in such a perilous point of time, if the hapless avians get amazingly galvanised by a strong sense of unity, concerted efforts, exemplary esprit de corps (team spirit) infused with a feeling of patience, pride, mutual loyalty and bravery, that can enable them to flee the spot flying away even with the nagging net laid as trap by the hunter.

Once free from the catastrophic claws of the hunter, the entangled birds can later on devise ways and means to cut open the net for their full-fledged freedom from bondage.

It is here evident that the birds troubled by ‘uncertainty’ reaped the benefit of a united effort of common interest by eschewing their mala fide vested interests.

In the context of headwinds experienced during 'business uncertainties', the dedicated teams steered by quintessential leadership qualities can work wonders to tide over the impediments to get the derailed business back on the tracks once again.

Let’s cite here the observations made by PWC US Chair and senior partner Tim Ryan on such laudable business teams. His extensive research has found out that, those business teams led by the best leadership 'create a company-first culture', 'think and act across the enterprise', 'maintain a relentless focus on reinventing the business', “free up the right people for the hard stuff', 'intensely include team members of different backgrounds and skills', 'encourage healthy debate, but avoid undermining fellow leaders', and last but not the least, 'strive to be humble and objective'.

— Alina Kalam is an independent business journalist.