Finesse launches 1CXO service for secure digital transformation

Arti Gupta, chief digital transformation officer of Finesse Europe

Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 10:15 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 10:41 AM

Post-pandemic, the digital transformation agenda for most organisations has accelerated like never before. The environment today is changing at a spinning rate. With unstable market dynamics and rising business opportunities, the need for holistic business and technology alignment has increased. There is an imperative need to work across departments and include them in the fabric of digital transformation. Along with this transformation comes the need to look at compliance, risk, and security for the entire ecosystem and not just IT infrastructure. To manage this risk and complexity, businesses need support in terms of domain expertise, industry expertise, and change management among others.

In a fast-changing environment, organisations grapple with getting the right leaders, advisors, and change champions. To help organisations weather these storms of uncertainty without emptying their treasure troves, Finesse has launched the 1CXO service (CXOaaS).

1CxO is a set of six centres of excellence designed for businesses in these dynamic times. The suite consists of:-

Information security office

Data privacy office

Regulatory office

Digital transformation office

Customer experience office

Chief information office

Each office is led by an experienced leader who works with an in-house team of SMEs. The leaders of each centre of excellence bring experience across industries, cultures, and geographies to help clients integrate the best practices. Each centre of excellence provides services to multiple customers on a retainer model. Customers pay for 1CXO only for service days rendered, so it proves to be cost-effective. The duration of the engagement can be short-term or long-term.

Finesse has been a pioneer in bringing innovative solutions to help organisations in their digital transformation journey. CXO's as-a-service model is another step to further digital enablement. The flexibility of 1CXO to structure itself around a customer’s requirement makes it applicable to Large as well as SMB customers. Based on the deliverables for a client, a team of SMEs can be picked from across the six centres of excellence. 1CxO will play a very important role in shaping and driving the transformation and digitalization strategy including working across different lines of business to deliver a business and customer-centric digital transformation.

Arti Gupta, chief digital transformation officer of Finesse Europe, adds: “In the last few years while implementing digital transformation solutions, we have seen many organisations struggle with change management. Working across silos in a company and trying to structure a coherent cybersecurity and data management strategy is a challenging task and so is keeping employees engaged while introducing automation. Another challenge is a key person exiting the organisation in the middle of a change initiative, leaving half-baked plans. We believe our 1CXO service will be of immense value to organisations as it gives them a steady availability to an expert with a bird’s eye view of the organisation, no internal biases, and with vast experience delivering similar projects across industries, and all this at a reasonable value.”