Finesse joins Secureworks Global Partner programme to bolster organisations cyber readiness

Partnership enables organisations benefit from superior detection, unmatched response and open-to-integrate XDR platform to maximise cybersecurity investments

From L to R: Gopan Sivasankaran, regional director, META, Secureworks, Wendy Thomas, CEO, Secureworks, Sunil Paul, co-founder and MD, Finesse, and Eljo J P, chief business officer and director, Finesse.

Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 10:58 AM

Finesse, one of the leading digital transformation partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has joined the Secureworks Global Partner programme to help customers strengthen their security posture against cyber threats.

Organisations of all sizes are battling an ever-increasing number of cyber threats on multiple fronts while also navigating a cyber talent and skills crisis. They need to be able to scale their internal resources and access a diverse range of skills to be able to understand, identify and mitigate cyber risks. To help customers tackle the challenges they face today, as well as flex to meet future needs, Finesse will leverage Secureworks TaegisTM SaaS platform to prevent, detect and respond to threats, wherever data moves into, out of and through customer environments.

Finesse will support customers with the Secureworks cybersecurity platform Taegis and a suite of integrated solutions and services. Finesse works with banking and financial services, energy, education, healthcare, public sector and retail organizations across the GCC. As part of its digital transformation services, it offers cybersecurity initiatives to support the growing need in the region to protect digital infrastructure.

Sunil Paul, co-founder and MD at Finesse, said: “We are pleased to partner with Secureworks to provide our clients with a 24/7 threat detection and protection. In the era of digitalisation, cybersecurity has become a critical component of any business transformation. By utilising Secureworks cybersecurity expertise, we will be able to deliver greater value to our clients and navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape. We are also grateful to Wendy, CEO of Secureworks for her presence during the signing of the partnership between Finesse and Secureworks."

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, protects organisations by providing battle-tested, best-in-class cybersecurity solutions that reduce risk, optimise IT and security investments, and fill talent gaps. It delivers solutions by security experts for security experts to prevent, detect, and respond to continuously evolving and diversifying threats and vulnerabilities.

Its Taegis platform continuously gathers and interprets telemetry from proprietary and third-party sources, including endpoints, networks, cloud, and identity systems. This telemetry is used to detect and prevent threats, automatically prioritising the most serious ones, enabling faster, more confident responses with time and cost-saving automation.

“More than ever customers are seeking cybersecurity solutions that empower them to understand their cyber risks and equip them with the speed and insights to identify, mitigate and resolve them at scale. Taegis’ open architecture enables organisations to address today’s security challenges whilst also future proofing their cyber defenses as the threat landscape evolves,” said Chris Bell, vice-president — corporate development and strategy. “We’re pleased to welcome Finesse into the Secureworks Global Partner programme so together we can help organisations close their cybersecurity gap with industry-leading software and solutions."

With a vision to build a global system integration company which will positively impact the lives of people, Finesse was incorporated more than a decade ago. With their 450+ dedicated professionals and 350+ enterprise clients, Finesse continues to enable and secure their clients digital transformation journey across BFSI, education, energy, healthcare, public sector, telecom, travel and logistics among others. Finesse’s initiatives cover a wide range of fields within problems in the technology domain, aiming to make a meaningful contribution in each of them.

Finesse digital transformation portfolio includes solutions and services for AI chatbots, BI and analytics, CRM / CEM, cloud, corporate treasury management, ECM, RPA, GRC, regulatory reporting, infra and banking applications managed services, cyber security, cognitive SOC among others.

Finesse has continuously proven that it is a force to be reckoned with by bagging more than 50+ global awards as the best digital transformation/system integration company and supporting over 120 + international financial institutions to capitalise on transformative technologies.