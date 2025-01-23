FinEdge empowering NRIs with smart, customised investment solutions

FinEdge, a leading digital wealth creation and goal-based investing platform in India, continues to stand out as a preferred partner for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) seeking to capitalise on India’s favourable demographics and significant growth potential. With a steadfast commitment to personalised and customised investment solutions, FinEdge simplifies the investment process for NRIs, offering expert guidance and innovative tools to enable long-term wealth creation.

Harsh Gahlaut, co-founder and CEO, FinEdge, emphasised the importance of customised solutions for NRIs in today’s evolving market and said, "As India continues to emerge as a global economic powerhouse, it is crucial for NRIs to have access to tailored investment solutions that not only reflect their financial goals but also embrace technological advancements. Our platform is designed to bridge the gap between India’s growth potential and the needs of NRI investors, empowering them to make informed decisions and build long-term wealth."

Gahlaut highlighted the challenges faced by NRIs when investing in India. He noted, "NRIs often face emotional and time-bound pressures during their visits to India, leading to ad-hoc investments and a higher risk of being mis-sold financial products. As the largest recipient of global remittances, India must provide NRIs with investment platforms that prioritise their unique needs and interests, ensuring sustainable financial outcomes."

To support NRIs in making informed decisions, FinEdge offers the following essential guidelines: Avoid the ‘Recommendation Trap’: Seek advice tailored to your goals rather than generic product recommendations.

Customisation is Key: Investment strategies must align with your financial situation, risk tolerance, and long-term goals.

Goal-Based Investing: Define clear objectives to ensure purposeful and inflation-adjusted investment strategies.

Access to Investment Experts: Utilise platforms that offer virtual consultations with experienced advisors for collaborative decision-making.

Comprehensive Service Support: Ensure the platform provides dedicated support for complex requirements, including KYC and FATCA compliance.

Technology-Driven Convenience: Opt for platforms with user-friendly, paperless experiences for seamless tracking, transactions, and portfolio adjustments. Despite the availability of top-performing funds and transparent data, many NRIs struggle to stay invested long enough to realise meaningful returns. Sales-driven platforms that prioritize short-term gains over client-centric approaches contribute to a concerning ‘returns gap’ – the disparity between the returns generated by the asset class and the actual returns received by investors.

As the leading recipient of foreign remittances, India presents immense opportunities for NRI investors. However, these opportunities must be supported by robust investment platforms that cater to NRIs’ unique needs and enable smarter, more informed investment decisions that align with their financial goals.