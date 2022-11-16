Finding the right investment partner in the MENA region: An insight on top partners

By Deepak Jain Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 11:51 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 11:54 AM

Picking an investment partner may be slightly more stressful than deciding on what shoes better match your outfit. When considering a new investment partner, some questions that might pop up are “Which region should I invest in?”, “What returns am I expecting?”, and most importantly “Which investment firm aligns with my morals, vision and ethos?”. Simply Googling “which investment firms are the best?” will take you down a rabbit hole of thousands of investment firms, looking to market themselves above the rest. With an overwhelming amount of information available on the web, simply starting the search can be intimidating. Taking a look at the latest investment trends, the MENA region has been attracting investors from across the globe, with several successful firms making their mark in the industry.

Investing in the MENA region

The MENA region, which includes several countries within the MENA has become an extremely attractive territory for investors. Deal Appeal found that a quarter of investors surveyed rated the Middle East in its top three regions for investment attractiveness, coming out above Asian and North American markets. The need for rapidly growing infrastructure across the MENA region has created opportunities like none other, giving investors copious investment projects to choose from, whether their interests lie in technology, education, healthcare or sustainability. The MENA region is the perfect investment hub, with several successful partners catering to all needs and wants.

Investcorp - Bahrain

Bahrain-based investment fund Investcorp has seen its success skyrocket over the past four decades, sealing its name across several countries - now having offices in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, India, USA, UK, China and Singapore. With its wide variety of alternative investment opportunities, Investcorp provides clients with investment options across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, credit management, absolute return investments and strategic capital.

The latest project announced by Investcorp focuses on the issue of student accommodation in the UK, looking at the imbalance of supply and demand. Being home to some of the top universities in the world while being riddled with exorbitant real estate and construction prices, Khulood Ebrahim, real estate product special agent, Investcorp, mentioned key factors regarding the UK student accommodation sector, mentioning how lucrative this investment opportunity truly is.

Wafa Gestion - Morocco

Leading the investment scene in North Africa, Moroccan powerhouse Wafa Gestion takes on personalised approaches, ensuring that each client, whether corporate, institutional or private - is receiving top-notch treatment. Approximately 25 years of experience in the industry has led Wafa Gestion to be number one in Morocco for asset management, while also dominating a quarter of the country's market share.

First released in 2018, the Attijari Dividend Fund has been a favourite amongst Wafa Gestion’s investors. Perfect for investors looking for high yet regular returns over a long period with a controlled risk framework, this fund aims to offer an annual dividend rate at least equal to the dividend yield of the Moroccan stock market, between 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent per annum.

SJ Global Investments - UAE

With its head office based in Dubai and having an active presence in 27 different countries - SJ Global Investments has taken the spotlight in the investment industry with its environmentally sustainable investment approach. Through their focus on the environmental social governance (ESG) investing path, SJ Global has on multiple occasions highlighted the importance of focusing their investment projects on less fortunate nations, giving back to struggling communities.

Through their latest venture global green fund, the team has partnered with several projects to push for the growth of sustainable projects. Some of their latest objectives include partnering with and developing carbon-neutral technologies globally, developing a cumulative pool of 10 Million hectares of agri-forests globally, participating in reducing the carbon footprint of 300 Million tonnes through industrial projects and more. SJ Global’s focus on a brighter, greener and socially sustainable future are sure to shake up the investment industry, putting SJ Global high up on the 'to watch' list.

Final Thoughts

Investcorp, Wafa Gestion and SJ Global Investments are all experts in their field, proving to have successful track records within the MENA region, further cementing the MENA region in the investment industry. As important as it is for investors to make the highest possible returns on their investments, finding a partner that aligns with one’s ethics is as important. Whether the importance lies in the likes of real estate, being in a risk-free environment or focusing on helping both the environment and society as a whole - investment partners in the MENA region have something for everyone. Who will you be investing with?

Deepak Jain is an independent content writer.