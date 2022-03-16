Fincasa and Tablon invites to Caribbean Investment Forum

From L to R: Iqra Khan, partner, Tablon; Farooq C, CEO, Tablon; Varis Sayed, CEO, Fincasa Capital; Shruti Syed, MD, Fincasa Capital

Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 11:57 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 11:59 AM

Tablon is now joining hands with Fincasa Group. Fincasa is Dubai based investment firm specialising in developing and growing entrepreneurs with funding, market access and scaling of the business. It works with top universities and government bodies to establish and build a startup ecosystem and build legendary companies.

Fincasa Capital works in the field of Foreign Direct Investments, Investment migration, Cross border Investments and Citizenship by Investment. Over the past 10 years, Fincasa and its group companies have made impeccable work in the field of FDI, startups ecosystem and investment migration.

This joint business has created immense opportunities for investors and the government to build relations with the UAE. And this is where Tablon, a B2B platform, plays a vital role that connects business owners, investors and governments.

Tablon is hosting a private B2B networking event with a Caribbean delegate from Guyana on March 22. Caribbean Export Development Agency along with Caribbean Investment Forum are the ones who are coming to Dubai with the vision of growth and collaboration.

The delegation will be headed by Irfaan Ali, president of the Guyana Republic. Business growth, collaborations and investment opportunities in:

Tech

Logistics

Hotels and Resorts

Agribusiness

Renewable Energy

will be discussed in this business event.

UAE business owners and investors can attend this private event by writing directly to the partner Iqra on her email iqra@mytablon.com or conveniently Whatsapp https://wa.me/971509714081. “If you are looking to grow business, the fastest way is to build right connections, said Iqra Khan – Partner Tablon B2B Network”.

Back in May 2021, when Tablon started its operations, it was connecting a handful of startups and micro-businesses. But it has grown rapidly from there. Quite recently Tablon has shaken hands with Fincasa Capital that has strong deep-rooted connections with other countries, especially in the Caribbean and Africa. Now both ventures together will connect Govts, investors and bigger businesses for growth.

“Tablon is a leading B2B network and doing remarkable work. Now we aim to connect owners, investors and governments, said Varis Sayed, CEO of Fincasa Capital.”

In another discussion with Farooq C, CEO of Tablon, said: “We see Dubai, as the world’s pivot. If you own a business anywhere in the world, it will be profitable for you to build your centre in the UAE. And we are here for you”.

Tablon was originally founded to help B2B Startups to grow their business within Dubai. The simple goal was to connect buyers, sellers and partners in B2B Space. The platform is inviting businesses investors and governments from other countries and continents to visit Dubai and grow by building strong connections.

Opportunities are waiting.