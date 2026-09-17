Finanshels launches Hala Tax, an AI-powered self-service tax advisor for UAE small businesses

The platform helps freelancers and microbusinesses understand what applies to them, what is due and what to do next, with tax professionals available when required

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 17 Sept 2026, 4:32 PM
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Finanshels has launched Hala Tax, an AI-powered tax advisor trained on UAE tax laws, Federal Tax Authority updates and tax questions from more than 7,000 founders served by Finanshels.

The platform helps small business founders, freelancers and entrepreneurs navigate compliance and avoid filing mistakes through one guided digital experience.

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How it works

Business owners answer questions about their company, including licence details, financial year, turnover and VAT and Corporate Tax registration status, via the web or WhatsApp.

Hala Tax creates a personalised compliance view covering obligations, deadlines, filing status, required documents, outstanding actions and potential Small Business Relief considerations.

Hala Tax combines AI-assisted guidance — Ask Hala — automated workflows and human tax expertise. Complex or higher-risk cases can be referred to Finanshels’ tax team.

The launch comes ahead of the 30 September 2026 Corporate Tax filing and payment deadline for many taxable persons with a financial year ending 31 December 2025. Hala Tax gives these businesses a place to start.

“A small business owner shouldn’t need to become a tax expert to stay compliant,” said Muhammed Shafeekh, founder and CEO of Finanshels. “Hala Tax tells business owners what applies to them, what’s due and what to do next.”

Businesses can access Hala Tax at halatax.finanshels.com.


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