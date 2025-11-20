Finanshels and ShopDoc host 'Fitness for Founders' event to support UAE entrepreneurs’ wellness

Finanshels, a leader in outsourced accounting, tax, and compliance advisory, partnered with ShopDoc to host a groundbreaking event, Fitness for Founders on November 1 at Inc 5 Media in Production City. The event aimed to equip entrepreneurs with expert insights on how to maintain optimal physical, mental, and financial fitness to help them thrive in the business world.

The event opened with a session designed to loosen up attendees, featuring a series of light stretching exercises. Following this, attendees were inspired by a keynote speech from Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of Byju's, who shared her personal journey and the importance of perseverance for founders.

The keynote speech set the tone for the rest of the event, which included two dynamic panel discussions. The first panel, moderated by Muhammed Shafeekh, CEO of Finanshels, featured an esteemed group of leaders in the financial sector, including Youssef Salem, CFO of ADNOC Drilling; Nupur Mittal, co-founder of OCTA; Abhinav Gupta, CEO of CARS24 Arabia; and Chada El Islam, founder and CEO of ENERGIX Ventures. The panel focused on financial fitness for founders, offering practical advice on the financial habits needed to sustain a thriving business.

On building financial discipline, Mittal stated: “Financial habits are the bedrock of sustainable growth. Founders must prioritise cash flow management and invest in financial literacy to guide their decisions.”

Adding to the discussion, Gupta shared: “Just like vehicles need regular servicing, founders need to maintain their mind, body, and finances. Consistency keeps performance smooth and long-lasting.”

From an investor’s perspective, Salem emphasised: “As an investor, I see that founders who prioritise balance — in their mind, body, and finances — make clearer decisions. Discipline drives lasting business success.”

El Islam added: “From an investor’s view, founders who take care of their well-being and financial health are the ones who lead with focus and purpose. Healthy leaders build resilient companies.”

Reflecting on the exchange of ideas during the panel, Shafeekh noted: “It was inspiring to meet like-minded founders and investors who value both financial and personal fitness. Conversations like these remind us that discipline and clarity go hand in hand — in business and in life.”

The second panel, moderated by Shihab Makaniyi, founder and CEO of ShopDoc, featured Divya Gokulnath again alongside Dilip Kumar, from Zerodha Rainmatter Investments. This panel delved into the importance of mental and physical fitness for founders, exploring how maintaining good health is directly correlated with sustained business success.

The event also saw collaboration from key partners such as Shookra, who conducted physical health checkups for attendees, HUMD, which provided support with event backdrops and printing materials, and FreshNow, who kept participants refreshed with healthy beverages throughout the day.

As a special closing session, a select group of founders participated in a private workout session the following morning, led by Kumar.

Finanshels and ShopDoc are committed to supporting the founder community with the right tools and guidance to manage their businesses and lives effectively. This event is just one example of how these organisations are continuing to invest in the growth and wellness of entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit: www.finanshels.com.