Financial TikToker Mason Versluis Shares His Principles for Success
At barely 21, Mason Versluis is a successful cryptocurrency investor and influencer from Canada with a cult-like following. He is a prolific TikToker and YouTuber whose videos have attracted 7M+ views to date. On TikTok alone, his channel @CryptoMasun has 500,000+ passionate and dedicated crypto investors. His two YouTube channels, Crypto Mason and Crypto Mason 2 have a combined audience of 100,000+.
While he primarily uses YouTube and TikTok to analyze the crypto market and share his knowledge with his thousands of followers, Mason uses Instagram and Twitter too. Here, he showcases the more personal elements of his life like the music he is listening to, the crypto and spiritual quotes, and even selfies.
Despite his relatively young age, Mason has great knowledge of the cryptocurrency space. He started exploring it at 15 and hasn’t stopped since. He attended college for a while then dropped out to start a music marketing agency. Although the business never succeeded, it provided him with the initial capital to start proper cryptocurrency investments. He later added content creation and started uploading videos on social platforms in September 2020.
Even though his large audience across different platforms might say otherwise, Mason Versluis does not consider himself a crypto expert, because since the industry is new and still developing, no one is really an expert yet. The way he sees it, all of life works on practices and principles that anyone can apply in their own life. He believes the key to wealth creation lies in a holistic approach to becoming better. Therefore, Mason infuses spirituality and philosophy when sharing crypto knowledge with his followers and hopes that will translate to better financial, mental, spiritual, and physical health. The goal is to create a ripple effect that will result in transformed lives and environments.
Recently, Mason received even more recognition after Business Insider wrote an article based on his unique opinions about cryptocurrency. In it, Mason expressed his opinion that Bitcoin will not reign supreme as the top cryptocurrency indefinitely. He believes it will be passed by Ethereum or XRP. The sentiments he expressed drew mixed reactions from other players in the industry. There was a lot of backlash on social media, especially from people who don’t like the traditional finance and banking system that these cryptocurrencies are based on.
At a personal level, Mason is a huge fan of the few cryptocurrencies that are attempting to merge traditional finance with modern finance and blockchain technology. Currently, he holds a unique portfolio with 17 coins that he believes will survive in the crypto space for years to come. Instead of focusing on those hating him for his opinions, Mason decided to stick to his goals and create content for the investors that do love them as he does.
Mason’s ultimate goal is to build generational wealth off his cryptocurrency investing and help millions of people in the process. For over a year now, he has been working towards the latter by posting 1-10+ crypto videos every day. When the going gets tough, he seeks motivation from others in the industry and purposely works every day. Even though he has attained huge milestones at an early age, he says the journey is just beginning. “I will continue to grow my audience into the millions and continue helping many people expand their minds, and financially free themselves,” he says.