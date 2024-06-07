Finance World Magazine reveals pioneers excelling in accounting and audit services in UAE

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 3:23 PM

The Finance World Accounting & Tax Awards 2024, presented by iFund Factoring & Forfaiting Services and powered by Wasaya Investments, recently honoured pioneers in accounting, tax, audit and finance. Hosted by Finance World Magazine, the ceremony recognised individuals and businesses who have significantly contributed to the field, setting standards of excellence and inspiring everyone.

Each award acknowledged the remarkable achievements and dedication of the awardees, highlighting their role in advancing their organisations and the broader industry. The awards include:

Excellence in Audit Services: The award was presented to 'Stuart & Hamlyn Chartered Accountants', a leading professional group practising in Audit & Assurance and Tax Consultancy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with five offices across the emirates, they boast over 30 years of experience.

Excellence in Research and Analysis in Auditing: 'HLB HAMT' was awarded for specialising in detailed research and analysis. Their investment in cutting-edge technologies and practices has enabled them to deliver innovative and effective audit solutions to their clients.

Inclusive Accounting Firm of the Year: 'Alliott Hadi Shahid Chartered Accountants' won the award. Specialising in financial services, the firm has been offering a comprehensive business management and consultancy service since 1976 through its offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Ain.

Best Accounting & Tax Consultant 2024: 'Jaxa Chartered Accountants' has been recognised as the Best Accounting & Tax Consultant for 2024 due to its exceptional service delivery and innovative approach. The firm excels in maximising tax efficiency and compliance through tailored solutions, advanced technology, and proactive strategies.

Leadership in Financial Technology Advancement: The award was presented to 'Tarabut' for driving significant advancements in financial technology through strategic financial management and open banking API integration. Tarabut is revolutionising open banking in MENA, empowering financial institutions with broad connectivity and expert-driven innovation.

Emerging Accounting Firm of the Year: 'CreativeZone Accounting & Tax' was awarded for its exceptional growth and innovation in the industry. The team of seasoned professionals is dedicated to helping businesses grow by maintaining compliance and accurate accounts.

Excellence in Financial Audit: The award was given to 'N R Doshi & Partners' for its outstanding proficiency and integrity in external audit services for over 35 years in the UAE.

Women Excellence in Financial Strategy Award: 'Arundathi Vijay Shetty', CFO Crown American Pvt. School received the award for being a female leader who has excelled in developing and implementing effective financial strategies.

Innovative Investment Product Company 2024: Presented to 'Investo Investment' for developing groundbreaking investment products. As the only asset-backed investment company in Dubai, Investo has attracted over 250 investors globally, revolutionising passive income with diversified strategies for short and long-term gains.

Excellence in Financial Strategy Award: 'Girish Joshi, CFO of Fujairah Ports', is awarded for being a leader, who has exercised his expertise and innovation in the very dynamic finance department. Visionary Leadership in Integrated Financial Services: Received by 'MCA', founded in 2009, is a leading multidisciplinary professional services firm in the GCC region. With over 120 dedicated professionals, MCA offers services in Audit and Assurance, Taxation and Compliance, Corporate Services, Corporate Finance, and Technology Advisory. Excellence in Global Financial Integration for NRIs: “Bank of Baroda”, the only Indian bank in the UAE with full-fledged banking operations, is recognised for its outstanding presence and exemplary track record of adaptability, efficiency, and innovation over the past half-century. With a legacy spanning 115 years, it remains the NRI choice and a trusted partner. Excellence in International Tax Advisory: The award was presented to 'The Tax Experts DMCC'. In a rapidly globalising economy, The Tax Experts DMCC stands as a beacon of excellence and innovation in international taxation. With a legacy of expertise and a comprehensive suite of services, they provide unparalleled tax advisory and compliance solutions. Innovative Accounting and Tax Technology Award: Awarded to 'Tally Solutions', a brand that has been a major part of the industry for almost 4 decades. The company empowers business owners with efficient, user-centric technology. Lifetime Achievement Award in Accounting: 'L V Puthran' was honoured with the prestigious Award for his dedication and contributions to the field. As the founder partner of Puthran, Chartered Accountants established in 1987, with offices in Dubai and Sharjah, his impact has been profound. The event was supported by key partners including iFund Factoring & Forfaiting Services (known for receivable discounting and financing through their fintech platform), as the presenting partner, along with Wasaya Investments (known for short / long-term investments into growing businesses).

Additional support came from Synergy Fin Consulting, Ahmed Al Maghribi, Layerx 3D Printing, Ensure Events & Media, Pixel Pro Event Production, and Dubai’s Best Photography and Videography and Emirates Podcast; all contributing significantly to the evening's success.