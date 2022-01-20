Finally, a healthcare platform that both doctors and patients love

Jammu and Kashmir’s natural landscape has made it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world
There has never been a greater need for better healthcare. And it is not only caused by the pandemic. The rapid ageing of the population, poor accessibility, and new technologies are forcing us to rethink how we get healthcare and how it should be provided.
So, how do one make healthcare better?
By making it smarter. And by smarter, BeeHealthy translates into being more efficient, more impactful and more affordable. Easier, faster, and more accessible.
BeeHealthy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Finnish-based international private healthcare provider Mehiliiinen, leans back on 110-year experience and know-how in healthcare - now available as a digital healthcare platform with white label branding. With the BeeHealthy app you can open up your own digital clinic with triage, make online bookings and digitise patient journeys. Best of all, you can offer your patients 24/7 access to personalised, streamlined and comprehensive mobile health services remotely, cost efficiently and with outstanding customer experience. For patients it is integrating the whole care pathway into one patient friendly journey.
Making Healthcare Smarter - for you and your patients
The BeeHealty platform is already in use by over one million users in nine countries and the continued development of its features is supported by 70 highly skilled software developers helping new clients to deploy their needs.
"At BeeHealthy, our goal is to bring together a network of leading international healthcare operators as users of our platform to offer innovative digital healthcare services on a global scale. The collaboration with Mediclinic and the availability of the platform in UAE during this year perfectly supports this goal," says Anni lso-Mustajiirvi, Director of BeeHealthy.
"The convertibility and agility of our offering have been tested against the requirements of different countries and healthcare markets, further strengthening our position globally. BeeHealthy is fast becoming the market leader in enabling digital health services," she concludes.
Integrating BeeHealthy to an existing systems is easy
The BeeHealthy platform is a one-stop provision. The platform comes with all the mod- ules for building a modern digital-physical healthcare service provision. Integration with an existing system enables patients and practitioners to follow the whole care pathway on one platform while combining digital and physical appointments. It is truly a healthcare platform that both doctors and patients will love. Any integration and maintenance is easily done against BeeHealthy solution's standard APis.
Mediclinic in Digital collaboration with BeeHealthy Mediclinic provides access to BeeHealthy's digital healthcare platform and going forward broadens Mediclinic's capacity to build innovative digital healthcare services for the Group's patients and healthcare professionals.
All three of Mediclinic's divisions will utilise the BeeHealthy platform to support the Group's strategy of becoming an integrated healthcare provider across the continuum of care, while transforming its services and client engagement through innovation and digitalisation. With the introduction of these services, the Group will broaden and enhance access to its healthcare services, enabling Mediclinic and its healthcare professionals to engage directly with patients, supporting and coordinating the entire patient journey across various care settings.
The ultimate aim for Mediclinic is to enable patients to experience seamless continuity of care and a superior client experience.
The BeeHealthy platform's comprehensive functionality and the long-term medical and operational expertise behind its development can evolve any healthcare provider to meet current and future services needs. BeeHealthy is rapidly becoming a leading digital healthcare solutions provider in the EMEAregion. I
Meet us at Arab Health or
Expo 2020 Dubai: www.beehealthy.com
