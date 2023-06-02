FiLLi partners with Sri Krishna Group to bring trendy tea culture to Tamil Nadu

AVY Foods, (a division of Next Information Systems Private Limited), an India-based company part of Sri Krishna Group, has signed an agreement to open 20 FiLLi stores in Tamil Nadu

The first location will open at Chennai’s Ashok Nagar, followed by a second location in Coimbatore. FiLLi will also be curating a new menu specifically tailored towards southern Indian tastes. The brand already has fans in Chennai and other parts of the south because of its Dubai roots. Many Tamilians in UAE are already familiar to the FiLLi chai.

With the launch of FiLLi Zafran, Tamil Nadu residents can now enjoy their favourite tea blends and snacks in a trendy and fashionable atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for Gen Z and young adults to hang out with friends. Rafih FiLLi, founder at FiLLi Café, said: “We’re excited about our expansion into Tamil Nadu. Bringing the authentic taste of FiLLi chai to Chennai is a momentous occasion for us. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for FiLLi chai as we expand our franchise network and spread our love for chai across India.”

The cafe also serves a wide variety of snacks and beverages that include iced chai, milkshakes, mocktails, bun kebabs, sandwiches, foodles, momos and more. The menu caters to the Indian palates as well as Middle Eastern palates.

FiLLi has become quite popular in the F&B industry with a growing loyal customer base serving tea lovers in the UAE and other countries including the US, UK, Mauritius, Nepal, Oman, Canada and India.