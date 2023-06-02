FiLLi partners with Sri Krishna Group to bring trendy tea culture to Tamil Nadu

Golden Apple's exclusive collection features styles that cater to all sizes and shapes, ensuring every customer can find the perfect outfit
The first location will open at Chennai’s Ashok Nagar, followed by a second location in Coimbatore. FiLLi will also be curating a new menu specifically tailored towards southern Indian tastes. The brand already has fans in Chennai and other parts of the south because of its Dubai roots. Many Tamilians in UAE are already familiar to the FiLLi chai.
With the launch of FiLLi Zafran, Tamil Nadu residents can now enjoy their favourite tea blends and snacks in a trendy and fashionable atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for Gen Z and young adults to hang out with friends. Rafih FiLLi, founder at FiLLi Café, said: “We’re excited about our expansion into Tamil Nadu. Bringing the authentic taste of FiLLi chai to Chennai is a momentous occasion for us. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for FiLLi chai as we expand our franchise network and spread our love for chai across India.”
The cafe also serves a wide variety of snacks and beverages that include iced chai, milkshakes, mocktails, bun kebabs, sandwiches, foodles, momos and more. The menu caters to the Indian palates as well as Middle Eastern palates.
FiLLi has become quite popular in the F&B industry with a growing loyal customer base serving tea lovers in the UAE and other countries including the US, UK, Mauritius, Nepal, Oman, Canada and India.
A&A Associate, Dubai's leading business setup firm, has reached a significant milestone in its history
The council’s recent meeting in New Delhi was attended by a special delegation of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, chairman, as well as Satish Sivan, joint secretary of development partnership at the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian consul-general designate to Dubai
The global network will facilitate collaboration between members to accelerate the discovery and development of innovative cancer therapies
Revolutionising the financial market with innovative algorithmic trading solutions for everyday investors
The EB-5 program is a prominent immigration route for foreign individuals and families seeking permanent residency in the US