- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
FiLLi opens new Select outlet in Al Zahia City Centre
FiLLi Select has extended its aroma across borders with a new outlet at Al Zahia City Centre in Sharjah.
FiLLi Select is a globally positioned casual dining restaurant from the house of FiLLi, known for its most loved Zafran tea. This offshoot serves reinvented signature dishes and beverages with a trendier and more refreshed appearance.
Rafih FiLLi, founder and CEO at FiLLi Group, accompanied by the senior management and many FiLLi enthusiasts, was present at the inauguration. The group plans to widen the circle of FiLLi Select with seven new branches and fill out more spaces in the UAE by the year 2022. Some of the signature dishes include slow-cooked tandoor items infused with hand-picked spices and the famed Zafran Milk Cake topped with some thick and luscious cream and drenched in rich and creamy saffron milk.
-
KT Network
FiLLi opens new Select outlet in Al Zahia City...
FiLLi Select has extended its aroma across borders with a new outlet... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Travel safely to Spain with new online tool
Turespaña has launched a new tool within its Travel Safe microsite, available on the official tourism portal...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Time to manifest the humanity within
Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar READ MORE
-
KT Network
Character-wear collections from REDTAG
REDTAG has created the most extensive character-wear collection in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,596 Covid cases, 1,571 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 224,887 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1
The opening of the stations comes six months after the opening of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE created 248,000 jobs in 2020: Sheikh Mohammed
He stressed that crisis management created opportunities. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro green line timings to change from...
The service frequency on the line will be 5 minutes during peak times. READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1