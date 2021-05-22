FiLLi opens new Select outlet in Al Zahia City Centre

FiLLi Select has extended its aroma across borders with a new outlet at Al Zahia City Centre in Sharjah.

FiLLi Select is a globally positioned casual dining restaurant from the house of FiLLi, known for its most loved Zafran tea. This offshoot serves reinvented signature dishes and beverages with a trendier and more refreshed appearance.

Rafih FiLLi, founder and CEO at FiLLi Group, accompanied by the senior management and many FiLLi enthusiasts, was present at the inauguration. The group plans to widen the circle of FiLLi Select with seven new branches and fill out more spaces in the UAE by the year 2022. Some of the signature dishes include slow-cooked tandoor items infused with hand-picked spices and the famed Zafran Milk Cake topped with some thick and luscious cream and drenched in rich and creamy saffron milk.