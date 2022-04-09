FiLLi Café all set for expansion in the US

The UAE’s homegrown chai brand FiLLi is all set to expand globally in the US. FiLLi is a hit among tea lovers in the UAE and is now taking the taste globally with a vision to unite people’s love for tea.

Rafih Filli, founder of FiLLi, said: “We extend immense gratitude to everyone who have made FiLLi what it is today with their immense love for our products. We will be striving hard to serve our customers in new markets and aim to make FiLLi tea a cult drink across the globe.”

FiLLi has organically opened multiple stores across the UAE in the last 18 years and is now working with selected international partners to make FiLLi and its unique zafran chai a global hit. The brand opened its first store in Houston, Texas, on March 14 and has further plans to open 20 more stores in the next five years in the state of Texas, concentrating mainly in the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin.

The chai brand also plans to partner with experienced food and beverage companies in the US to establish its brand further and are in franchise discussions with them for New Jersey, Chicago, California and Georgia.