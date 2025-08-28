FiLLi Café goes global: New signings in Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Australia, and expansion across the US

FiLLi Café, the world’s fastest-growing tea café chain, is turning up the heat once again. With unstoppable momentum, the brand has announced its latest international signings in Seychelles and Sri Lanka, while simultaneously planting its flag deeper into the United States with new commitments in Ohio State, Seattle, Seychelles and Wisconsin.

From humble beginnings in Dubai to conquering high streets and airports worldwide, FiLLi Café has proven that its signature FiLLi Zafran Chai and café culture transcend borders. This aggressive expansion underscores FiLLi Café’s ambition to dominate the global tea and café industry, one city at a time.

“We are not just serving chai; we are building a movement,” said Rafih FiLLi, founder of FiLLi Café. “The addition of Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and new US states to our growing network reinforces our mission - to make FiLLi a household name across continents. Our growth is not slowing down - it’s accelerating.”

With these latest signings, FiLLi Café strengthens its foothold in Asia, the Indian Ocean, and North America, targeting diverse communities who share a love for authentic flavors and global café experiences.

Alongside this global recognition, FiLLi Café continues to delight customers with an amazing beverage menu that features signature chai blends, refreshing coolers, and indulgent specialty drinks.

Complementing these are carefully curated global street food offerings - from savoury snacks to hearty bites - that bring authentic flavors from around the world to every FiLLi Café table. It’s not just about tea, it’s about serving a world of taste in every visit.

FiLLi Café now boasts a footprint in over 100+ locations worldwide and is fast-tracking its goal to be recognised as the most admired tea brand worldwide.