Filipino delegate visits Al Maya Supermarkets

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, recently welcomed Abdulgani M Macatoman, undersecretary trade promotions group, department of trade and industry in the Philippines, at Al Maya Supermarkets and wished him the best of luck.

Macatoman appreciated the efforts made by Al Maya Group in promoting Filipino products in the UAE and Middle East. A book ‘The Global Halal Economy’ was also presented to Vachani by Macatoman, who is also the author of this book.

Vachani thanked Macatoman and appreciated his efforts for taking the valuable time out of his schedule to visit Al Maya Supermarkets.