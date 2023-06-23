Fight to the top ten in Team Deathmatch, launching with VALORANT Episode Act I on June 27

VALORANT Episode 7 Act I begins on June 27, 2023

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 5:03 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 5:05 PM

Riot Games and VALORANT today shared more details around Team Deathmatch, the latest 5v5 game mode that pits players against an enemy team in one of three new custom maps. In Team Deathmatch, players will get to choose their loadout for each stage at the start of the match or anytime they’re in the spawn room. Weapon spawners will also be placed around the map as well as recovery and ultimate orbs. With four timed stages, no econ, and players respawning every 1.5 seconds, the key to victory is simple: the first team to get 100 kills wins.

The VALORANT in-game progression system is also getting an update, bringing players new ways to earn rewards. Updates include reworked daily missions, which introduce new daily milestones called Checkpoints, a new free-in-game currency called Kingdom Credits that can be exchanged to unlock various accessories, agent recruitment events, and more.