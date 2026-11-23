FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR), a US-based Embodied AI (EAI) robotics company, showcased six robotic products and five industry application scenarios at its Dubai event, “FF EAI Robotics Middle East: From Innovation to Application,” marking a significant step in its Middle East expansion and Physical AI commercialisation strategy.

The event demonstrated potential robotics applications across entertainment, security and inspection, education and research, healthcare, and interactive sports. Working with regional partners, FFR aims to explore how robotics demonstrations can evolve into practical business applications through local integration, technical testing, and potential pilot projects.

In entertainment, three Master humanoid robots delivered a coordinated performance in collaboration with LEAP Interactive, demonstrating potential uses in exhibitions and live events. A quadruped robot showcased simulated security patrol operations, including incident identification, image capture, alerts, and voice warnings.

In education, Mangobot presented an interactive classroom demonstration using the Navi robotics learning platform, highlighting opportunities for programming, practical learning, and STEM education. The healthcare scenario featured a robot retrieving medication from a designated pharmacy station, illustrating potential automation in selected pharmacy processes.

For interactive sports, FFR partnered with Booster to present a live robot soccer demonstration featuring Master Mini. Additionally, a Futurist humanoid hosted the event with support from Action To Action, showcasing potential applications in reception and visitor engagement.

FFR introduced Futurist, Master Mini, Nova, Nova Mini, Aegis Mega A, and Faber to the Middle East market. Together with Master, Aegis, and Navi, its regional portfolio now comprises nine products spanning humanoid robots, quadruped robots, and mobile manipulators.

Suggested regional prices ranged from Dh 1,190 for Nova Mini to Dh 399,000–650,000 for Faber, depending on configuration and applicable taxes.

The portfolio supports FFR's “One Brain, All Robots, Diverse Capabilities” strategy and its Four-Core Full-Stack AI ecosystem, comprising the Physical AI Brain and Developer Platform, Physical AI Devices, Industry Productivity Solutions, and Physical AI Data Factory.

Through its cooperation with Origin Group, FFR highlighted direct sales, robot rental, and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) models, offering customers flexible adoption options.

“Bringing robots to the Middle East is only the first step. By working with local partners, we aim to identify meaningful applications and explore how these technologies can be used in real-world settings,” said Morris Gao, head of UES, FF Middle East.

FFR plans to work with regional partners to assess customer requirements, develop industry-specific applications, and evaluate commercially viable opportunities across education, hospitality, retail, security, public services, and industry. Future deployments will depend on technical feasibility, customer demand, integration requirements, and commercial viability.

For more information, visit: https://www.ff.com/.