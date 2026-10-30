Femme Fest x Dandiya Nights 2026 brings Dubai community together

Skillopaedia Events & Marketing has successfully concluded Femme Fest x Dandiya Nights 2026, a nine-day celebration of entrepreneurship, homegrown businesses and community spirit held at Oasis Mall Dubai from October 10 to 18. The event attracted between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors over nine days.

Femme Fest was inaugurated on October 10 by Komal Jajoo, co-founder and managing partner of AJMS Group. The programme gave women entrepreneurs, homegrown businesses and emerging brands an opportunity to showcase their products, connect with customers and expand their visibility in Dubai's diverse marketplace. Visitors enjoyed shopping, networking, interactive activities, games, giveaways, food and entertainment throughout the event.

The celebrations culminated in three free Dandiya Nights from October 16 to 18, bringing families and visitors together for music, dance and cultural festivities. The Dandiya Nights were inaugurated by Dr Abhishek Jajoo, founder and chairman of AJMS Group, whose presence marked the opening evening. The inclusive nights featured colourful traditional attire and created an accessible platform for the wider Dubai community to come together and celebrate.

"Femme Fest was created with the belief that when businesses and communities come together, we can create opportunities that go far beyond an exhibition. Seeing entrepreneurs connect with customers and families enjoy three wonderful evenings of Dandiya made these nine days truly special," said Monica Arya, founder of Skillopaedia Events & Marketing.

The strong response reflected Dubai's growing interest in community-led experiences that combine entrepreneurship, culture and entertainment.