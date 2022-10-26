Federal Bank offers higher interest rates on fixed deposits for NRIs

Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 5:00 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 5:04 PM

Federal Bank, has introduced a special interest rate of 7.5 per cent on fixed deposits for NRIs for a tenure of 700 days. This interest rate is availed on deposits opened before October 29. The offer was available for a four days windows. The new rates offered are 50bps higher than the preceding rate.

NRIs celebrated the occasion of Diwali with these higher rates this season. It is an exciting opportunity for non-residents to invest their funds as the interest earned is exempt from income tax and loans can be availed up to 90 per cent of the deposit amount.

Federal Bank in its recently announced half-yearly results has displayed an all-time high market share of 22 per cent under individual inward remittances business.