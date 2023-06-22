F&C Properties: The rising star of property finder

The real estate agency offers a tailored service to match individual preferences, whether it is a family home, an income-generating investment, or a luxury residence

Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 5:23 PM

Dubai, a city renowned for its unique blend of tradition and innovation, has established itself as a global hub of the 21st century. Within this dynamic cosmopolitan community, F&C Properties shines brightly as a symbol of excellence, offering a diverse range of real estate services globally. Collaborating with esteemed developers such as Emaar, Dubai Holding, Meeras, District One, Sobha, Select Group, and SLS, F&C Properties is committed to providing investment security, quality and unmatched professional real estate services in Dubai to those eager to participate in Dubai’s thriving real estate industry.

F&C Properties is among the best real estate companies in Dubai, with solid market knowledge, extensive industry partnerships, a professional reputation and a diverse property portfolio. Additionally, their commitment to excellence, an in-house CRM system, quality lead generation, and a hassle-free process make them one of the best real estate agencies in Dubai. Their focus on quality and top-tier client-centric approach ensures that all their clientele receive relevant and promising options, saving their time and effort in their property search, earning them the award of 'The Rising Star of Property Finder'.

Headed by Farrukh Iminov, the founder of F&C Properties, an expert with more than a decade of experience in the Dubai real estate market alongside Laziz Akbarov, Alexei Eremeev and Taher Shoucair; their senior management brings a combined experience of 40+ years in the industry. They have witnessed all the lows and highs of the market over the years and thus are able to advise and guide not only their extensive client base with the best investments and entry/exit strategies but are also able to educate their agents in becoming the most proficient investment advisers to their clientele.

The agency has had the privilege to work closely and transact with a number of high-profile clients and celebrities recently, including singer and actress Olga Buzova, fashion designer Alina Akilova, footballers Jaloliddin Masharipov, Sardor Rashidov and Ngolo Kante.

F&C Properties helps investors diversify their portfolio in prime residential areas of Dubai and emerging high-growth areas in Dubai by identifying the best off-plan and ready properties for sale and rent in Dubai. F&C Properties’ clear vision sets them apart from the other real estate companies in Dubai. They strive to be a trusted partner for their clients by providing them with valuable insights, market knowledge, and expert advice while building long-term relationships based on trust, transparency and integrity.

The real estate agency offers a tailored service to match individual preferences, whether it is a family home, an income-generating investment, or a luxury residence. To this end, F&C Properties has meticulously created a team of excellent off-plan and secondary market agents in both of their branches, committed to offering unparalleled professional services to each and every client. Their extensive training and development initiatives for real estate brokers translate into exceptional services for their clients while making it one of the leading agencies in Dubai to work with and offering abundant opportunities for professional and personal growth.

Placing a strong emphasis on career development, they offer comprehensive training from day one, supplemented by on-the-job learning opportunities. The training programme, guided by experienced real estate specialists, coaches, and team leaders, lays a solid foundation for success. Furthermore, real estate agents are encouraged to specialise in their preferred areas and value their feedback to provide tailored support. As a result, their team is widely trusted for their extensive network and strategic partnerships and has consistently generated top-notch leads that cater to clients' preferences and requirements.

