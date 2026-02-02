Fatima Kassem launches Vitameenat, a Denmark-manufactured daily essentials supplement

The format aims to address common barriers to adherence, including inconvenience, overconsumption, and lack of clarity around daily intake

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Feb 2026, 12:51 PM
Fatima Kassem, founder and general manager, has announced the launch of a new supplement venture focused on providing high-quality, convenient daily nutrition through single-use sachets, marking a significant transition from her career in multinational pharmaceutical and FMCG companies to entrepreneurship.

The newly launched brand offers supplements packaged in daily sachets, designed to simplify consistent supplementation for consumers seeking practical, on-the-go solutions. The format aims to address common barriers to adherence, including inconvenience, overconsumption, and lack of clarity around daily intake.

