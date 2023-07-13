Fashion’s frontier unleashed: Mode Dubai's inaugural A/W edition sets the stage for a new era of style

Poised to be the most anticipated fashion event of the season

Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 4:32 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 4:35 PM

Mode Dubai, the pinnacle of retail indulgence, is set to revolutionise the fashion scene with its inaugural Autumn/Winter edition from December 1 to 3. Style connoisseurs will converge at the vibrant Festival Arena in Dubai, immersing themselves in an exquisite selection of globally-sourced, cutting-edge fashion.

Mode Dubai transcends boundaries, offering visibility to prestigious international names which have been previously unavailable in the UAE, to promising emerging boutiques within the region. The event will seamlessly blend diverse styles from the fashion world, featuring luxury wear, footwear, accessories, and jewellery, with offerings from the beauty space, including a nail bar, brow station, and makeover station.

The three-day event promises an engaging experience with insightful interviews, thought-provoking panel discussions, and six daily captivating catwalk shows. The first three runways will be Mode trend shows, where each look will creatively combine pieces from various designers while the other three will feature individual designers. Both sets of shows will offer a unique twist, allowing attendees to 'shop the look' directly off the runway. This provides an unparalleled opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to embrace the latest styles showcased by talented designers from around the world.

Beyond the catwalks, Mode Dubai sets an electric ambience with world-class DJs, ensuring an unforgettable journey. Indulgence is paramount, with premium food and beverage options for guests to savour as they explore over 150 iconic brands.

“Modern Productions is thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural Autumn/Winter edition of Mode Dubai, where we have scoured the globe to bring the finest of fashion to the UAE. Our team has passionately designed and curated this extraordinary event, going to great lengths to make it an experience to remember,” comments Tommy Lee, managing director at Modern Productions. “Unlike traditional fashion weeks that are often exclusive and closed off, Mode Dubai is inclusive and invites everyone to be a part of the experience. We aim to create a platform that celebrates diversity, innovation, and the boundless creativity of the fashion industry.”

Mode Dubai's mission is to inspire fashion enthusiasts with newness, create opportunities for discovery within the realms of fashion and beauty, and foster investment in the dynamic fashion and design space. With its vibrant atmosphere, dynamic shows, engaging discussions, and unparalleled shopping experience, Mode Dubai is set to redefine the fashion landscape in the UAE this December.

For more information and to register your interest in attending the event, kindly visit the website https://www.modedubai.ae/