Fashion brand SDS now part of Sahara Centre

Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 1:41 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 2:02 PM

SDS, a fahion brand that offers mens’ wear, ladies’ wear and kids’ wear, has opened its new and improved store at Level 1, Sahara Centre, Sharjah.

To meet the demands of their customers and to provide the best quality products across the UAE, this new store offers a complete range of fashion wear for everyone and also an exclusive character collection for kids along with toys and kiddy rides.

SDS brings together two of the best brands operating under the wing of the Sharjah-based corporate, Al Safeer Group of Companies. Smart Baby and Eternity have a network of over 40 stores in the UAE, including in City Centre Sharjah, City Centre Deira, City Centre Shindagha, Burjuman, Century Mall, Safeer Mall and Al Zahia City Centre.

The store displays children’s apparel brand Smart Baby, women and mens’ fashion wear brand Eternity Style.