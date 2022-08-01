Farooque Khan is innovating the Agriculture Industry with Asyargo
The revolutionary Coin for the future of Agriculture
The Metaverse is a confusing place for some, for others it represents the new era of technology which many see as a decentralised universe that places control in the hands of creators, gamers and developers. It is a highly lucrative opportunity for businesses and institutional investors. We have seen an increase in advocates from niche startups to tech giants joining the metaverse. Today, several entrepreneurs are combining Metaverse technology with real-world activities. One such entrepreneur is Farooque Khan. Khan is passionate about blockchain and aims to use this technology to support research initiatives in the agriculture sector and promote environmentally sustainable farming practices. He started his professional career in the blockchain industry 8 years ago. His vision for this project started with his combined passion for blockchain and agriculture. With Asyargo, Farooque Khan is hoping to revolutionise the agriculture industry. He is developing a platform for the agricultural industry where you can obtain all the advantages that blockchain technology has to offer in the Agro-Industrial sector. In regards to Blockchain technology many major day-to/day issues can be solved when it comes to the Agro industrial sector.
What is Asyargo?
AsyAgro is a revolutionary coin of the future.
It is a global leader in providing digital solutions to the agriculture and food industry which can help provide solutions to everyday problems. Asyagro provides full visibility of the agricultural and food value chain, with touchpoints across every stage - from farm to retail. AsyAgro is all you require for your complete value chain management.
It provides the lastest generation of agriculture technology. AsyAgro coin will be used as a tool to conduct transactions in the agricultural sector. The coin has reached one of its milestone by being listed for trading on major exchanges such as LBank and Pancake Swap. This is a step in the right direction.
Asyargo's vision
The main challenge for blockchain and Agtech is connecting the technology with feasible business models and compelling instances. Blockchain technology can help solve most of these problems by creating an environment that allows trust to be built between producers and consumers.
Asyargo's vision is to enable retailers to accept digital assets for goods and services and for farmers to get the full benefits. It wants to create an ecosystem where different solutions can emerge from a social perspective, including collaborative applications. Asyargo provides an environment where technology is used to allocate authentic ownership of assets. It wants to make Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency widely accessible to everyone in the world.
Why should you choose Asyargo?
Open for global participants:
Asyagro facilitates transactions and brings you closer to the wider audience. The use of this technology will facilitate a financial revolution that will leave everyone more financially connected and empowered. Asyagro has no border therefore the coin can be used no matter where you are located globally.
Efficient payment transactions:
Since blockchain transactions have no intermediary institutions or government body involvement, the costs are kept very low. Additionally, transfers happen very quickly, eliminating the need of an intermediary when completing a transactions.
Fast and secure:
Asyagro is different to any other agri technology out there because of its security, privacy ,transparency, lending and P2P trading features.
Strong security:
AsyAgro is built and maintained to the highest security practices to ensure their users and funds are always protected. Asyagro provides private and secure proprietary technology applications (app) and decentralized exchange with its encrypted communication platform.
The AsyAgro Coin is the future of Agriculture.