FARMSTAY to showcase its PDRN & Vitamin collection at Mall of the Emirates

FARMSTAY, the Korean skincare brand from Myungin Cosmetics, will host a pop-up store at Mall of the Emirates from November 2 to 15, 2026. The event will showcase the brand’s PDRN & Vitamin Advanced collection, with a focus on its advanced capsule cream and advanced capsule serum.

The pop-up forms part of FARMSTAY’s efforts to strengthen brand awareness in the UAE and connect directly with local consumers. The dedicated retail space offers shoppers an introduction to the brand’s ingredients, product textures and approach to everyday skincare.

Inspired by nature, FARMSTAY develops ingredient-focused Korean skincare with an emphasis on comfortable textures and everyday use. Its PDRN & Vitamin Advanced collection combines ginseng-derived PDRN with a vitamin complex, focusing on hydration, nourishment and a healthy-looking glow. The ginseng origin of its PDRN ingredient is a central feature of the collection.

Leading the showcase is the advanced capsule cream, which combines visible cream capsules with a clear gel. This dual-texture format allows users to adjust the gel-to-cream balance according to their preferences, choosing a lighter or richer feel. The product brings a distinctive visual and tactile element to the collection.

Alongside it, the advanced capsule serum features visible capsules that blend into the gel during application. Together, the two products introduce visitors to the collection’s capsule formats and offer a starting point for exploring the wider range.

The pop-up will also present the advanced toner, advanced serum, advanced cream, advanced rolling eye serum and advanced sun cream. These products cover different stages of a daily skincare routine, from hydration after cleansing to moisturising and daytime sun care.

Completing the selection is the PDRN & Vitamin Hydrogel Mask. Its soft gel format fits closely to the contours of the face and provides a refreshing, cooling feel, offering a different texture from a conventional essence-soaked sheet mask.

Visitors will be able to try selected products and speak with the on-site team about their features and application. The experience is designed to help shoppers understand the differences between the products and identify options that suit their texture preferences and existing routines.

The FARMSTAY pop-up will be located on the ground floor of Mall of the Emirates and will run until November 15.