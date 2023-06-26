Farcana: New PvP shooter with innovatory mechanics, bitcoin rewards, and seamless onboarding for Web2 gamers

Farcana, a skill-based shooter that tasks players to compete for precious resources on Mars, was developed by the Dubai-based Farcana game studio with an emphasis on cybersports

By Vaibhav Bhargava Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 4:05 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 4:37 PM

The title stands out from the competition by offering a large number of innovative mechanics like 4v4 competition with a shift from the traditional dd-tank-hill model, the possibility of earning Bitcoins by showcasing one’s gamer skillset, and seamless onboarding of Web2 gamers.

The developers made a winning bet on curing-edge unreal engine five graphics, tournaments, and a sustainable economic model with a profit-backed BTC reward pool. During the five months since the start of development, the game has gained an army of loyal fans, with over 20,000 gamers registering for the first public playtest.

In this review, we'll delve into the game's innovative GameFi elements, its emphasis on gameplay versatility, and its stable Web3 economy; we will discuss the first public playtest and the anticipated big launch.

The world of Farcana

Farcana combines traditional PvP conventions, AAA-level graphics, exciting gameplay, extensive lore, and all the best GameFi has to offer for a novel gaming experience.

In the year 2073, Mars is terraformed but as hostile as ever. Resources are rare, and players must work with three other teammates to defeat other fervent opponents. Over 20 vibrant characters with diverse skill sets are available to synergise and dominate your rivals in a fluid, fast-paced arena-shooter setting.

Players that excel will win shares of a BTC-backed prize pool or in-game items that double as tradable NFTs.

What sets Farcana apart

Stable Web3 economy

Besides offering the AAA-level graphics expected of a modern traditional title, Farcana is setting trends by developing a stable Web3 economy. Unlike most GameFi projects that reward players with native tokens with a close-to-unlimited supply and little inherent utility, the title offers tokenised game assets based on true ownership that will have value on the market.

Easy onboarding for Web2 gamers

Farcana’s one-stop game launcher further enhances the player experience by providing seamless onboarding for Web2 players. With automatically created dashboards and wallets, players can effortlessly and quickly dive into the world of Farcana.

Balanced framework of player roles

The game emphasises gameplay versatility by discarding the conventional 'carry-support' framework in favour of new roles. This new approach allows all team members to be the ‘main character’ and fine-tune their abilities and load-outs to reach in-game tactical goals.

Tournaments with Bitcoin rewards

Farcana recognises the importance of esports for player engagement, and competitive leagues with monetary rewards are central to its game model. The game features an array of seasonal tournaments catering to both amateurs and professionals alike.

These leagues are woven into the game's lore, adding depth and immersion to the Farcana universe. Prize pools for these tournaments are financed through redistributed profits from seasonal battle passes and skin sales, ensuring a sustainable and rewarding competitive ecosystem.

First Public Playtest

Gamers worldwide had the opportunity to participate in Farcana's initial playtest from June 22 to June 25. Each day, the top 7% of players share part of the Bitcoin-backed prize pool valued at $30,000, and all participants receive a unique NFT skin to use in the game or sell on Farcana's upcoming marketplace.

The playtest assess game mechanics, collect user feedback and establishes a community of active, long-term contributors. More than 20,000 gamers are registered for the playtest in total.

Preparing for the big launch

Farcana has been in development for over five months and aims for an early-access launch by February 2024. The first public playtest marks the first time Farcana becomes openly available to gamers and serves as a pivotal moment in the game's journey.

Ilman Shazhaev, CEO and founder of Farcana, expresses enthusiasm, stating, “We've created a fantastic product and are starting to test it with players, as well as build our community. During this playtest, we hosted a tournament to hone our game mechanics.

Feedback and data gathered from the playtest will help the developers identify and address any bugs or areas of improvement, paving the way for the project's "everything app" stage — a new concept for gaming, trading, communication, and asset management on the Farcana platform,” said Shazhaev.

The future of gaming is here

Farcana sets new trends in the gaming industry by reimagining traditional team-arena mechanics and embracing the potential of GameFi.

With its skill-based gameplay, industry-grade graphics, seamless traditional gamer onboarding, stable Web3 economy, competitive leagues, and monetary reward integration, Farcana’s big launch draws the attention of gamers worldwide. The title promises to become a refreshing and immersive gaming experience and sets a high bar for future multiplayer shooters.

Vaibhav Bhargava is a contributor at Hackernoon and Readwrite.