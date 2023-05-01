Farag Barakat Al Sayed Barakat get recognised for his contribution to a Japanese school in Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 9:47 AM Last updated: Mon 1 May 2023, 9:50 AM

On 29th April, the Government of Japan announced its decision to bestow on Farag Barakat Al Sayed Barakat, public relations manager and Arabic language teacher at a Japanese School in Abu Dhabi, the order of the rising sun, silver rays in recognition of his contribution to promoting educational and cultural exchange between Japan and the UAE.

As a teacher and a manager at a Japanese school in Abu Dhabi, Barakat has taught Arabic language and Emirati culture to Japanese children enrolled in a Japanese school in Abu Dhabi since April 1989, helping them understand the culture and customs of the UAE.

He has also promoted an understanding of Japanese culture and customs among Emirati children, admitted to the school since 2006, helping them acquire different cultural perspectives and diverse values, as well as enriching their minds with global awareness.

The Embassy of Japan in the UAE sends its heartfelt congratulations to Barakat for his distinguished service on the occasion of this decision by the Japanese Government.