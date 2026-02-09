Faraday Future unveils three embodied AI robot series at NADA Show

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future” or “FF”), a California-based intelligent mobility and AI technology company, has announced the launch of three embodied artificial intelligence (EAI) robotic products at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas. The introduction marks the formal debut of FF EAI-Robotics Inc., a new subsidiary headquartered in California, and signals the company’s strategic expansion into the robotics sector.

The three products—FF Futurist, FF Master, and FX Aegis—include two humanoid robots and one quadruped robot designed for professional, commercial, and security applications. Sales and non-binding pre-orders for all three models opened on the same day, with initial deliveries targeted for late February 2026. FF stated its objective is to become the first US-based company to deliver both humanoid and quadruped robots concurrently.

The unveiling at NADA also featured FF’s “Three-in-One” EAI Robotics Ecosystem, consisting of EAI devices, an open-source EAI brain and platform, and a decentralised data factory. Together, the ecosystem is intended to support continuous learning, scenario-specific customisation, and scalable deployment across industries.

According to the company, more than 1,200 units of FF EAI Robotics are currently covered by non-binding, non-refundable B2B deposits, reflecting early commercial interest. Production preparation is underway, while customisation, testing, and data training are being conducted in parallel to support the upcoming delivery schedule.

“Today represents a significant milestone for Faraday Future,” said YT Jia, founder and global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “Embodied AI robots working alongside humans have the potential to reshape productivity models and unlock new forms of human–machine collaboration.”

The FF Futurist is positioned as a full-size professional humanoid robot designed for commercial environments such as hospitality, retail, education, and events. It features advanced perception systems, multilingual interaction capabilities, and modular software designed to support future upgrades.

The FF Master is an athletic humanoid robot intended for interactive and educational use cases. With multiple degrees of freedom and adaptive learning capabilities, it is designed to function as an AI companion across home, institutional, and event settings.

The FX Aegis is a quadruped robot built for security, patrol, and industrial applications. It is engineered to navigate complex terrain and can be equipped with additional sensors and functional modules depending on operational requirements.

Pricing for the robots starts at $34,990 for FF Futurist, $19,990 for FF Master, and $2,499 for FX Aegis. Optional ecosystem skills packages are offered separately. FF also indicated it is evaluating financing, leasing, and rental models to broaden market accessibility.

FF described its robotics initiative as a natural extension of its long-standing focus on AI-driven mobility. The company plans to operate a dual-track strategy encompassing both EAI vehicles and EAI robotics, leveraging shared capabilities across research, manufacturing, software, and services.

Industry observers note that advancements in large language models, computing power, and battery technology are accelerating commercialisation opportunities in embodied AI. FF believes this convergence positions robotics as a meaningful growth area alongside its electric vehicle business.

Faraday Future is a global intelligent technology company focused on electric vehicles, AI, and intelligent mobility ecosystems. Its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, entered delivery in 2023, while its FX brand targets the mass-market segment with future models planned from 2026 onward. The company’s expansion into embodied AI robotics reflects its broader strategy to integrate AI across vehicles, devices, and intelligent systems.